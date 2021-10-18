‘Teen Mom’ Stars Involved in ‘Major Argument’ While Filming

Things came to a head between “Teen Mom” stars Farrah Abraham and Cheyenne Floyd while filming the new spinoff show.

The Formation Production Instagram was the first to break the news of the altercation, writing, “y’all looks like #TeenMom Retreat is the gift that keeps on giving because reports are now saying Teen Mom OG Stars Cheyenne and Farrah had a very heated Verbal altercation with eachother while filming the Spin-off last month 👀 what are your thoughts? Sound off below!”

At this point, it’s unclear what the root of the argument was, but this isn’t the first time Abraham has made headlines for drama involved in the spinoff series.

On October 17, 2021, Abraham’s father, Michael Abraham, said that “MTV set Farrah up to be ‘attached’ by Cheyenne, according to a new Formation Production Instagram post.

Here’s what you need to know.

‘Everything Basically Exploded on the Set’

In September 2021, People reported that Abraham would be returning to the “Teen Mom” set for the spinoff.

Then, in late September 2021, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported that things took a turn for the worse when Abraham met up with the other castmates.

An insider told the outlet: “The producers didn’t tell the other cast that Farrah was coming because they wanted a big reaction. They definitely got what they wanted: everything basically exploded on the set…again.”

The source shared that things got “physical.”

“Everyone was absolutely pissed when they found out about Farrah. Words were said… One of the ‘Teen Mom OG’ girls actually flipped some furniture in anger. Another girl threw something [toward Farrah] and it hit a different cast member on accident. It was complete chaos.”

What Do We Know About the ‘Teen Mom’ Spinoff?

Little is known about the spinoff series at this time.

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, the new series will include cast members from “Teen Mom OG”, “Teen Mom 2”, and “Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant.”

A source told the outlet in August, “The producers are hoping that, by putting girls who never work together in the same setting, it will be interesting. They are thinking the girls will do ‘healing exercises’ together like sound therapy, etc. and maybe group therapy.”

In September 2021, “Teen Mom 2” star Jenelle Evans claimed she was invited to partake in the spinoff, but never ended up hearing back from anyone at MTV.

She wrote on TikTok, “When they invite you to a Teen Mom Special in CA then no response for a month…” She captioned the TikTok: “I feeling shitty AF.”

When one fan commented, “I heard that they asked you but you wanted David to go and they said no? So they didn’t just bring it up to you anymore … ?” Evans replied, “I’ll tell all the details on YouTube later.”

On September 10, 2021, Evans said in a TikTok that while she did miss some things about being on “Teen Mom”, there were other things she did not miss at all.

“I do not miss the reunions,” she said at the top of the video. “I do not miss the way I wasn’t allowed to be involved with editing.”

Evans added, “I do miss you guys watching my kids grow up as well, and I’ll also miss the fact that you guys can relate to my story and we can relate with each other,” she said. “But, you know, new chapters happen in life, and some close.”