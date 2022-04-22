PHOTO: Fans Worry About Jade Cline’s Daughter, Kloie

Fans of “Teen Mom 2” were worried when they saw a new photo of Jade Cline’s 4-year-old daughter, Kloie. They claimed the tot looked “so unhappy” while out to dinner with her parents in Las Vegas.

As first noted by The Sun, the picture was posted to the fan page Teen Mom Tea.

Cline and her partner, Sean Austin, smiled widely for the photo. Cline leaned over to put her hand on Kloie’s shoulder, but the toddler would not grin for the picture.

“Kloie. She looks so sad. She needs a hug and some love,” read one of the most popular comments on Teen Mom Tea’s page.

“The baby looks unhappy as hell ❤️,” another person added.

Some social media users suspected that Cline and Austin’s rollercoaster relationship was taking its toll on Kloie.

“That’s what a toxic relationship does to a kid ☹️,” one fan said.

After seeing rumors about Kloie being unhappy, Austin hit back in the comment section on Teen Mom Tea’s page. “Lmao 😂 she was mad because I just took the phone from her so we could have the picture taken 😂,” he wrote.

Cline Has Slammed Mom-Shamers Before

Cline is no stranger to social media users criticizing her parenting. The Indiana native faced backlash after Kloie got a toothache and needed it to be extracted. Some fans claimed Cline waited too long to take her daughter to the dentist.

“You guys really need to worry about your own lives and children. Not mine LOL. My child is happy and healthy,” Cline wrote on Instagram in March 2022.

“Kloie’s first dentist appointment was set for three years old. That’s when a child has fully grown in all their teeth,” she continued. “Her doctor and dentist said 3 years old was the perfect age to start seeing her dentist regularly. Our dentist doesn’t take children till they reach the age of 3.”

Cline clapped back at mom shamers again in April 2022 after fans blasted the hair stylist for calling Kloie a “grouch” when she didn’t want to speak to Austin on Facetime while he at rehab in Texas to treat substance abuse.

“Really sad to see the horrible things some of you people say,” Cline wrote in the comment section on MTV’s Instagram post. “This is our real life , we don’t hide s*** like some people.”

“At least we are open and show how hard real life can be. Addiction effects so many people in the world and we want to show that PEOPLE CAN CHANGE with the proper steps and help,” Cline wrote.

Austin Opened Up About the Importance of Rehab

Since leaving rehab, Austin penned a post about how important it is to recover from substance abuse.

“Being away from my family for 4 months (120days) , was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done,” he wrote at the beginning of his post. “But it also gave me my life back , it gave my daughter her father back, and it gave @jadecline_ her man back.”

“Recovery is a journey that you can NOT travel alone. Asking someone for help is not an easy thing to do , but it’s the right thing to do,” he continued. “So for any and everyone out there who struggling with addiction , it’s ok to ask for help , it’s ok if you don’t know who to ask , just start asking for help , as long as you have the ability to be honest with yourself , and admit to yourself that you have a problem , then you have the ability to recover .”