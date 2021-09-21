VIDEO: Javi Marroquin’s Rant Amid Kailyn Lowry’s Fat-Shaming Claim

“Teen Mom 2” alum Javi Marroquin was not going to let his son’s mother be attacked. The former MTV personality took to Instagram live on September 21 to defend his ex-girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, after his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, accused Comeau of fat-shaming her. Marroquin also threw out a nod to Chris Lopez, who was previously accused of ridiculing Lowry’s weight.

It all started when Lowry posted a glib message via Instagram stories. “Shout out to Chris and Lauren for calling me a fat f***, fat POS, and told me to get running,” she said.

It wasn’t long until Marroquin saw her story the same day and went into an expletive-laced rant on Instagram live. “I’m over it. [This happened] months ago and it’s over with,” he said. “I feel bad for Chris and Lauren at this point. This s*** is over with.”

Marroquin said the comments were in the past and he wanted everyone to be mature for the sake of the children involved. He was upset about the way Comeau was being portrayed, especially since his son, Lincoln, see his half-brother’s mother at sporting events.

Lincoln, 7, is the son Marroquin and Lowry share; and Eli, 2, is the son Comeau and Marroquin share.

“[Don’t] make my son’s mom out to be someone she’s not,” he said. [Comeau] said some s*** when s*** went down. It is what it is and it’s over with now.”

Lowry is the mother of four sons. She shares her oldest son, 11-year-old Isaac, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera. Her two youngest sons — 4-year-old Lux and 1-year-old Creed — are from her relationship with Lopez.

Marroquin and Lowry were married from 2012 to 2016.

Marroquin Was Afraid About What His Sons Will Read Online

Now that Lincoln is older, he’s been Googling stories about his family and he was concerned about some of the things he found regarding his half-brother, Isaac, and his relationship with his former stepfather, Marroquin.

“We’re damn near 30 years old at this point,” Marroquin lamented. “Lincoln can f****** read at this point. I’m tired of my son living in this f****** world and this is why I stopped filming and I refuse to go back to this life.”

“He came up to me not too long ago. He Googles his name an article came up of oh, ‘Javi abandoned Isaac’ and he asked me like, ‘Yo dad is this true?'” Marroquin shared. “My son can f****** read it’s time to grow the f*** up. Damn. Y’all got me cursing on here for no reason. Grow the f*** up.”

He then seemed to take a direct hit at Lowry, who claimed she has been in therapy for nearly two years.

“All this therapy bulls***, you’re growing and learning, just stop,” he said. “F***. Stop talking about Lauren. Lauren hasn’t said shit about Kail in months.”

“Lauren is my son’s mother,” he continued. “Lincoln sees Lauren weekly at Eli’s sporting events. “Lincoln will not have a view about Lauren because of what his mom is saying and then all these articles are coming out.”

Marroquin continued to defend his ex, saying: “Lauren is not this type of person. It’s over with. It’s for the birds. I’m sick of this s***. Like, God damn.”

Lowry Defended Her Diss

Lowry, again, went on Instagram to “clarify” that even though she called Comeau a “see you next Tuesday,” it’s not the same as fat-shaming. She also explained that the rumored fat-shaming comments were not “brand new.”

“Saying fuck you to somebody … to me does not hold as much weight as attacking someone for their weight or what they look like, Lowry reasoned. “That is much heavier. That holds more weight… It has been affecting me.”

“I would be lying if I said it didn’t bother me. Y’all listened to me cry back on my podcast in March when I got my PCOS diagnosis,” she said. “It has truly affected me in more ways than I would imagine.”

Lowry, 29, said she probably wouldn’t be upset about someone calling her a “c***” as much as mocking her size.

“When you attack someone for how they look and what they look like and are fat-shaming them, that’s personal,” she said. “That’s very personal. This is something that has motivated me and has been on my mind for several weeks now.”

“It’s bad to read it on the internet, but when it comes from people that you know it your life that sucks and it stings a little different,” Lowry added.

