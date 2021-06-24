Javi Marroquin Accuses Ex of Punching Him in PFA Order

“Teen Mom 2” alum Javi Marroquin filed a protection from abuse order in Delaware on June 21 against his ex-girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, and requested temporary custody of their 2-year-old son Eli, The Sun wrote in an exclusive report, citing court documents. The father-of-two dropped the PFA the following day, the publication noted.

“Respondent assaulted me in front of our children, I worry she will come to my house and assault me again and/or try to take our son,” Marroquin said in the court documents obtained by The Sun. “She has assaulted me on multiple occasions and due to my career I want to protect my job and kids.”

In addition to 2-year-old son Eli, Marroquin is also the father of 7-year-old son Lincoln, whom he shares with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry.

“Verbal argument she closed fist punched me several times,” the former “Teen Mom 2” alum continued in the papers, according to The Sun. “She snatched my gold chain off my neck. Our 2-year-old son was present and witnessed.”

Marroquin and Comeau did not publicly respond to the PFA.

Marroquin and Comeau have a tumultuous past. The couple split in October 2020 after Lowry accused Marroquin of trying to “f***” her in a Wawa parking lot. Marroquin and Comeau had broken up once that after she caught him cheating on her with another woman in their home in August 2019, per Radar Online.

At the time, Marroquin issued a public apology to Comeau. “Lauren, I’m sorry for my mistakes,” he wrote on Instagram, as cited by Us Weekly. “I’m sorry I broke your heart, I’m sorry I disrespected you. I’m sorry I took you for granted.” The post has since been deleted.

Comeau Was Ordered to Stay Away From Marroquin

The courts granted Marroquin’s PFA request, ordering Comeau to stay at least 100 feet away from her ex, his home and his workplace except to drop off their son, The Sun reported.

The court “finds by a preponderance of the evidence that the Respondent has committed an act of domestic violence against the petitioner and further finds that there is an immediate and present danger of additional acts of violence,” the papers said, per the publication.

The couple was scheduled to return to court for a custody hearing in August, but Marroquin voluntarily dropped the order, The Sun wrote. “I no longer feel threatened by my son’s mother. I believe we can handle any altercation that arises,” he said in the papers, obtained by the outlet.

Rumors Swirled That Comeau & Marroquin Had Reconnected

On the same day Marroquin filed his PFA against Comeau, news outlets like In Touch Weekly and E! Online reported stories about the former couple possibly reconciling.

It appeared that Comeau and Marroquin had taken Eli and Lincoln to Universal Orlando Resort in June.

“Javi and Lauren were spotted at Islands of Adventure near the Forbidden Journey ride,” an insider told E! Online. “They were holding hands and had the kids with them. They all looked very happy together.”

Comeau didn’t share any photos that proved she was on the trip, while Marroquin happily documented their fun, the publication wrote.

“Whatever that raptor ride for kids is called was by far the coolest ride I’ve ever been on,” Marroquin captioned one post.

“Discovery cove! Found a new love in water parks. Volcano Bay is still #1, but Discovery Cove is close,” he wrote in another. “We got to swim with stingrays, fish, and my boy even got to swim with a dolphin!! They have a river that takes like 30 min to finish and my king swam the entire way no green tube. So cool.”

