Jaylan Mobley Reveals He Called Leah’s Exes Before the Proposal

Leah Messer is getting married! The “Teen Mom 2” star’s boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley, popped the question in August with a romantic beach proposal.

In a September interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jaylan talked about the days leading up to the proposal, revealing that he called Leah’s ex’s personally to deliver the news.

Jaylan Called Leah’s Ex’s Before Proposing

Jaylan told Entertainment Tonight that he called Cory Simms, with whom Leah shares daughters Aleeah “Gracie” and Aliannah “Allii,” and Jeremy Calvert, with whom Leah shares her eldest daughter Adalynn, to get their blessing before the proposal.

“Me and Corey went, we went golfing, and we actually had a discussion about it,” he told the outlet. “And he was all good with that.”

“I’ve also had discussions with Jeremy throughout and after, and he’s always been like, ‘Hey man, I’m just glad you’re the one that’s in my daughter’s life, as becoming that stepdad,'” he continued. “So, for me, that’s just another thing, too, is that when I came into her life, I was like, I wanted to make sure that I had a relationship with their dads, and that’s been amazing, too. And they’ve been all for it. They have been also giving me a lot of wisdom from things that they learned, and so it’s just all been kind of a working thing.”

Jaylan has never shied away from being involved in Leah’s kids’ lives. On father’s day, the 26-year-old shared photos of him with Leah’s kids on Instagram alongside a message about being a “bonus dad.”

“Not being biologically related to a child doesn’t make you any less of a parent,” he wrote in the post. “Being a real parent isn’t in the DNA. It’s in the love, care, and heart.”

Jaylan Bought Leah’s Daughter’s Promise Rings

Leah isn’t the only one with new bling! Jaylan told Entertainment Weekly that he gifted all three of Leah’s daughters promise rings.

“She had no idea up until the point that I was going to plan something for the girls,” he told the publication. “I told her I wanted to do a picnic-type thing for them, and it was kind of surprise for all of them to see me not only make the promise to their mom, but to them as well.”

On August 26, Leah shared photos of Jaylan gifting the girls their rings on Instagram. The mother-of-three shared a sweet caption alongside the post.

“When I dreamed of this moment, this is exactly what I imagined it to be,” she wrote. “A slow steady unconditional love, not just for me, but also for my three daughters that I cherish most in life. Thank you for everything you do for us. [Jaylan Mobley] We love you to the ends of the earth. It’s just US 4L♾💒🍾🥂.”

She continued, “Love is patient, Love is kind; It does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not resentful; it rejoices with the truth. Love always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. LOVE NEVER FAILS. 💍🥂❤️✨.”

Fans commented on the post to share their thoughts on the gesture.

“Jay giving the girls rings here come the tears🥺🥺🥺🥺,” one fan commented.

“Absolutely loveee this!!!! Congratulations 🙏🏻💗💕,” another fan wrote.

“So happy for you ALL ❤️❤️,” a third user added.

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

