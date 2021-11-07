PHOTOS: ‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans Slammed for Activewear

“Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans was mocked by trolls after she announced her new fitness line.

Since leaving MTV, Evans has embraced her curves and become an advocate for body positivity. She often flaunts her body in trendy TikTok updates and publicly bashes rumors about potential pregnancies.

In her latest business venture, Evans revealed she was working on an activewear and loungewear line that’s geared toward mothers called “Stay Cozy.”

“My big secret I’ve been working on that I can finally announce! ✨🧘🏻‍♀️,” she wrote via Instagram on November 2, 2021. “Soon I will be launching new activewear/loungewear clothing line!”

She added, “Each piece has been specifically designed with moms in mind: high waisted, great quality fabric, and printed on demand. My collection #StayCozy will be available Nov. 17th!”

Evans is the mother of three children. She shares a 12-year-old son, Jace, with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis. Her middle child, 7-year-old Kaiser, is from her relationship with ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith. Her youngest child, 4-year-old Ensley Jolie, is from her relationship with her husband David Eason.

While Ensley and Kaiser live with Eason and Evans, Jace stays with his maternal grandmother, Barbara Evans.

Evans was fired from “Teen Mom 2” in 2019 after Eason shot and killed their French bulldog, Nugget. She was replaced by “Young & Pregnant” star Jade Cline.

Evans Was Mocked by Some Fans for Her Activewear

Fans on Reddit weren’t supportive of the line merchandise line.

“Lmao this portrayal of athleticism kills me,” an original poster wrote.

“I am sorry but those clothes are not flattering o that body and would not make me buy any of that s***,” said a person in the comment section.

“What a shitty choice for leggings unless your legs are the size of like a stalk of asparagus. It makes anyone with leg fat look like someone busted their biscuit cans,” a social media user wrote.

Not everyone was ready to take digs at Evans’ expensive. One person was downvoted for saying negative comments seemed like “body shaming” and another commenter wrote that not everyone who buys activewear is fit.

“Meh. Not everyone who purchases athletic wear is already in shape,” they said. “There are plenty of people (me included) who are chonky tunas that need clothes to wear while we hit the gym in an effort to be less chonky.”

Evans Announced She’s Getting Healthier

Evans, 29, often vlogs about the food she eats, but in a post on September 13, 2021, the “Teen Mom 2” alum revealed she was picking more nutritious options.

“Eating healthier lately!” she tweeted, sharing three photos of her in a bikini. “Cut out a lot of fast food, soda, and bread. I haven’t been trying, but I am losing weight without working out!”

“Feeling great lately,” the North Carolina native added. “Focusing more on my mental health and body has been more than amazing and very rewarding in my opinion.”

In an April 25, 2021, TikTok video, Evans revealed she used to be “totally insecure.”

“Back in 2015 I started gaining weight and also I was being cheated on,” she explained. “And this is when I was feeling totally insecure and feeling like I needed to something about my body or I wouldn’t be loved.”

“So I started going to the gym. Like damn, I looked good… but was I happy? No. Was I trying to impress people? Yeah,” she added.

READ NEXT: Jenelle Evans Reveals Weight Loss Journey After Fat-Shaming