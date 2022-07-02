Jenelle Evans Responds to Critics Who Call Her a ‘Bad Mom’

Jenelle Evans is responding to critics who called her a “bad mom” after a supposed birthday dilemma.

On July 1, a “Teen Mom” fan page wrote that Evans didn’t “mention” her son, Kaiser’s, birthday on social media, per The Sun.

When the “Teen Mom” page wrote that Evans and her husband, David Eason, were at St. Thomas for Father’s Day, someone else replied, “They are at another Airbnb right now.”

Another source wrote that the reality star was “spoiling” Eason while Kaiser “gets nothing.”

Evans is now clapping back at critics.

In her Instagram Story, per The Sun, Evans responded to a comment that read, “Wow you went on another kid-free vacation on your son’s birthday. Poor Kaiser.”

Evans, in response, said, “First of all, you don’t know where I’m at. Second of all, it’s not Kaiser’s birthday anymore so you’re wrong. Third of all, I don’t have to report where my kids are all of the time. At all. That’s none of your business. That’s not social media’s business.”

Evans added, “Maybe it was your business when I was on TV but I can pick and choose what I want to show now. So too bad get over it. Just like when I was listening to Tasia’s video the other day, if I don’t mention my child for one day y’all freak out. Y’all need to pay attention to your own lives, your own kids, don’t worry about mine.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Critics Sound Off on Reddit

In a separate Reddit thread that featured the video of Evans responding to the followers, people sounded off in the comments section about what Evans had to say.

One person wrote, “Lol, her acting all offended and then saying she doesn’t have any obligation to share about her kids, blah, blah, blah. Like dude, you’re the one exploiting your boring life for minimal payoff. This world is mad. She truly thinks speaking into that little device makes her interesting enough to follow. Who wants to watch 2 grown a** people eat fruit for the first time and just generally be unpleasant. The day their views reach 0 isn’t coming fast enough.”

Another wrote, “She doesn’t care what other people say & what other people think…so she spends endless amounts of time responding to her haters & creating content just for them.”

And a third weighed in, “If it’s none of our business and we are making false assumptions, why does she feel the need to address it? Why waste time addressing allegedly false narratives about your kids? The lady doth protest too much… imo.”

Evans Responds to Body Shamers

Critics of her parenting style aren’t the only ones that Evans is responding to these days.

In mid-June, Evans posted a bikini photo to Instagram. According to The Sun, after receiving a fair amount of hate for the video, Evans wrote, “For everyone commenting that my ‘bathing suit is too small’ those are my ribs, not my boobs.”

She added, “I’m only 5′.”

Evans has been a source of controversy ever since being let go from the MTV franchise in 2019. According to Distractify, Evans was fired after her husband killed their family’s dog, Nugget.

Discussing her firing with Us Weekly, Evans later shared of her firing, “It’s shocking still but I respect their decision and have nothing but love for MTV.”

She added, “It’s just hard to be part of something when people replace you. You were the original one that helped start that show, and it’s hard to be let go of something that you’ve put so much work into.”