Jenelle Evans Responds to Critics Who Say She Put Daughter in ‘Danger’

Jenelle Evans received backlash after posting an Instagram Story of her daughter riding a bike without a helmet in February 2022, according to The Sun. Now, she’s responding to her critics.

In a statement to Celebuzz!, Evans shared an official statement that read:

“There have been rumors floating around that my daughter Ensley is in danger due to her not wearing a helmet while riding a bike. I have been called reckless for this action and I wanted to directly address this bs. Ensley is 0% in danger. She was riding a bike on our property while being supervised. We didn’t send her out on a main road or even a public sidewalk without a helmet. Everyone is always so quick to want to tear me down and destroy me for every little thing and it’s downright ridiculous. I can’t even share a sweet video of my daughter without getting flack and called names.”

Evans added that people refuse to let go of the “Jenelle they first met on MTV” and said that’s “not who I am at all.”

Evans shares Ensley, five, with her husband, David Eason. She is also mother to Jace, 12, with Andrew Lewis and Kaiser, seven, with Nathan Griffith.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Roast Evans for Letting Her Daughter Ride a Bike Without a Helmet

In late February 2022, Evans posted a video to her Instagram story of her five-year-old daughter, Ensley, riding a bike without a helmet. She captioned the video, “Riding a bike with a skirt, tattoos, and cowboy boots,” according to The Sun.

Reddit users slammed Evans for the post, with one person commenting, “No f***** helmet,” and, “They need to change this to riding a bike with a skirt, tattoos, and cowboy boots, oh and no freaking helmet.”

Another user wrote, “She needs to be wearing a helmet but Jenelle is useless as a mother. Jenelle and David shouldn’t be allowed to be around kids or animals. Hell they shouldn’t be allowed in civilized society.”

Others echoed those sentiments, writing, “She’s more likely to crash with the skirt and boots and she’s not wearing a helmet. The helmet is the worst part of it.”

Evans’ Receives Criticism for Parenting Decisions

This isn’t the first time Evans has received hate for her parenting decisions. In early March 2022, she was slammed for putting makeup on Ensley. At the time, Evans’ Instagram story featured an adorable Ensley with the caption, “The cuteness is unreal.”

Fans, however, were far more concerned with the filter and amount of makeup Ensley appeared to be wearing.

On Reddit, one person wrote, “Kids don’t need filters. I love looking back on pictures of us siblings growing up and seeing what we looked like and who we looked like. Now imagine if most of the photos were these stupid filters. You would never know what you really looked like growing up lol.”

Another added, “She’s cute enough. Doesn’t need makeup or filters.”

And a third wrote, “Call me old school but I don’t think little girls need to wear makeup until at least 13. And even then mascara and lipgloss is plenty.”

Evans isn’t letting the haters get to her, though.

On March 4, 2022, Evans posted a TikTok that featured text that read, “Mother of the year.” In the video, she mouthed the words to Snoop Dogg’s Walk of Fame speech from 2018, stating: “I want to thank me for believing in me, I want to thank me for doing all this hard work. I wanna thank me for having no days off. I wanna thank me for never quitting…”