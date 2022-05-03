Jenelle Evans Gets Asked Behind-The-Scenes Details about Husband David Eason

Jenelle Evans got candid with her followers during an Instagram Q&A on May 2, 2022.

Asked by fans how life has been with husband David Eason off-camera, Evans replied, “Good but my old reputation still scares people away from me.”

According to Us Weekly, Evans first met Eason in 2015, and they married two years later.

In 2019, Evans was let go by MTV and the “Teen Mom” franchise. Speaking to US Weekly in 2021, she shared, “I was a little bit shocked but I saw it coming. It’s shocking still but I respect their decision and have nothing but love for MTV.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Evans Opened Up about Her Time on ‘Teen Mom’

Speaking to Us Weekly in 2021, Evans shared that it was tough to let go of the “Teen Mom” franchise. “It’s just hard to be part of something when people replace you,” the MTV alum said. “You were the original one that helped start that show, and it’s hard to be let go of something that you’ve put so much work into.”

As highlighted by the outlet, Evans was fired after her husband, David Eason, killed the family’s dog, Nugget.

In her interview with Us Weekly, Evans added that she felt as though the show had left her at a bad time. “I feel like I need to catch people up and show the true me and that I wasn’t completely a horrible person when we stopped filming.”

She concluded, “I feel like I don’t have bad blood with anybody, but I’m, you know, keeping things civil, not really talking to anybody.”

Evans Has Been Battling Health Issues

In an interview with E! News in March 2022, Evans shared that she had been diagnosed with Fibromyalgia.

She told the outlet, “For as long as I can remember, I would get extremely bad tension headaches and full-body aches—like I had the flu, but was not sick… My entire body gets in so much pain and sometimes I lay in bed and cry. [For] a long time, no one believed my symptoms until I got a second opinion from a new neurologist recently.”

Evans continued, “Living life every day is challenging because of having only a little bit of energy to be able to get my work done then [having] to go to bed early due to headaches or body aches.”

In a subsequent blog post on her website, Evans wrote that she was being tested for myasthenia gravis.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, myasthenia gravis is “a chronic autoimmune disorder in which antibodies destroy the communication between nerves and muscle, resulting in weakness of the skeletal muscles.”

In her blog, Evans explained that she was taking time away from social media platforms to focus on her health.

“As you might have heard, I was hospitalized not too long ago for extreme chest pain,” she wrote. “They ruled out heart and lung issues in the ER. Since following up with my neurologist, their office has referred me to someone else who specializes in Myasthenia Gravis for a confirmed diagnosis,” she continued. “This new office will run more tests and one of them being another type of nerve study.”

Evans has not yet updated her followers about the results of the tests.