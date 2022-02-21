Fans Mock Jenelle Evans’ for Suspecting She Has ALS

“Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans was mocked by fans after she said she might have ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

According to screenshots taken by “Teen Mom” fan account Kitty Jakers, which were posted to Reddit, Evans was hoping she would be diagnosed with MS (multiple sclerosis) instead of ALS.

“Yeah I asked my doc about MS and she said nope I don’t have that based on my brain MRI,” Evans told followers on TikTok, per Kitty Jakers’ screenshot. I wish I did have MS and not ALS… but she said she looked at my brain MRI and there were no lesions.”

Some fans on Reddit were shocked that Evans said she wished she had MS, while others suspected she was pretending to be sick for attention.

“She needs to see a psychiatrist for her mental health and I mean this in the kindest way possible. Why would someone WANT to be sick with MS? You should want to be healthy…. MS is NOT pleasant and there is no cure,” an original poster wrote, amassing hundreds of likes and sparking hundreds of comments.

“She’s chasing a diagnosis. She’s fine. She’s overweight, sedentary and eats like shit. If you go to the illness faker sub jenelle is JUST like them,” said one top comment.

“Jenelle should really stop wishing she has horrible Illnesses and seeking tests until a doctor is willing to tell her the name of one she likes. Gross,” another social media user wrote.

Evans Said She Was ‘So Nervous’ She Could Have ALS

Evans talked about possibly having ALS in a video she shared via TikTok on February 20.

“I’ve never been so nervous in my life,” she captioned the video.

“I got a second opinion from a different neurologist, and she’s going to be checking me for ALS. Since she has told me this, yes, I’ve been freaking out in my head a lot,” she said in the video. “I’ve been crying a lot. I’ve been crying like every single night by myself.”

“Since I have cysts popping up everywhere, my doctor wants to check my lungs to see if there’s cysts there too,” Evans added. “My hands are really shaky, and my thumb grip is almost completely gone on my left hand.”

What’s the Difference Between ALS & MS?

They both attack one’s muscles and ability to move, attack the brain and spinal cord, have “sclerosis — which means scarring — in the names, according to WebMD. As of now, there is not a known cure for ALS or MS.

There are some notable differences between the two disorders. MS is an autoimmune disease, while ALS is a nervous system disorder caused by a mutated protein, per WebMD. ALS can be inherited 10 percent of the time.

Within five years of being diagnosed with ALS, most people have a life span of five years or less — though some people go on to live longer.

Late-stage MS is usually not fatal: a person with MS usually lives seven years fewer than a person without, writes WebMD. Symptoms can be moderate or even dissipate for months or years.

READ NEXT: Briana DeJesus Wants Controversial Cast Member Back on ‘Teen Mom’