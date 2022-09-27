Jenelle Evans Is Keeping ‘A Huge Secret’ From Fans

Former “Teen Mom 2” star Jenelle Evans revealed she had been keeping a “huge secret” from her fans. The North Carolina native went on vacation to Bar Harbor, Maine, to celebrate her five-year wedding anniversary with husband David Eason — but didn’t tell anyone about it.

“I did so good. I went on vacation for a week and I come back home and it’s still clean y’all,” she said via Instagram stories on September 27. “I’m the pool girl come to me if you gotta solve some pool problems because I got you.”

“And I kept it a huge secret that I was gone because y’all haters weren’t about to ruin my trip like you did — tried to — to the mountains,” she said.

Evans filmed plenty of content for social media while she was away.

“But where did I go? I went to Bar Harbor and I got a lot of YouTube videos a lot of TikToks that I’ve been filming that I have not been posting,” she said. “So that’s where I’ve been for a week. Sorry, love y’all!”

Evans & Eason Went Whale Watching & Glamping

While in Maine, Evans and Eason planned to go whale watching and glamping at Terramore.

“Of course, I saw all this on YouTube so I had to do it,” Evans said in her TikTok video about the vacation.

The room included a shower with three showerheads, double sinks and a pour-over coffee pot, although Evans didn’t use it because she was “too busy.”

“They give you two complimentary robes and there’s a whole bunch of different coffee to choose from so whatever your taste, they got it for you,” she said in the video.

The couple went to the “famous” Trenton Bride to try lobster rolls, but Evans didn’t like it.

Evans Was Kicked Out of an Airbnb

Evans might not have told fans about her trip to Bar Harbor because she was kicked out of her Airbnb over the Fourth of July.

Airbnb had “banned” her account because she didn’t comply with their Terms of Service.

Fans assumed it was because she was filming content for OnlyFans at the Airbnb, but Evans’ Airbnb host said she reported Evans because she was being harassed by social media users.

“I don’t know who you are but you have fans that harassed me so bad I had to go report it to Airbnb,” the host told her.

“So because of my coffee video on TikTok, the host reported me and Airbnb said I could not film in the Airbnb so I guess it’s because of my TikTok?” she said. “I still don’t know to this day why but I will never use Airbnb again even if they reinstate my account. This is just so everyone’s aware: They will cancel your stay right in the middle of it. It really does happen.”

Evans vowed to never use Airbnb again. She asked other people online to share Airbnb horror stories and created an email address for people to send their tales. Since July, though, Evans hasn’t revealed her current standing with Airbnb.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.