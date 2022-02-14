PHOTO: Jenelle Evans Shows Off ‘Insane’ New Look

“Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans tried out an “insane” new look on TikTok that left social media users speechless.

Evans, 30, used a new filter to inspire her look, which suggested she do winged eyeliner on her bottom lid. “Oh sh!t.. OK,” says the text in her video. “Kind of thick but do we like it? ✨🤨.”

The video quickly became one of Evans’ most popular, garnering more than 5.6 million views within a day of it being posted.

“Cute. But need Thinner lines,” reads the most popular response to the TikTok video.

Some fans told Evans she missed the mark, but the North Carolina native was determined to try again. She said her brush was “messed up” so it made it hard to make sleek lines.

“Yeah my eyeliner brush was spreading 😂😅 I need new eyeliner ASAP and do this trend again 👍🏼,” Evans answered.

In her “get unready with me” video, Evans told her fans she purchased two new eyeliners. She also revealed that she didn’t wear the new look outside her home.

Evans Said the Look Was ‘Insane’

In a screenshot that was taken by a social media user and posted to Reddit, Evans wrote that her look-of-the-day was unique.

“Y’all my makeup is insane today, but I like it,” she wrote.

Fans on Reddit agreed that her makeup was unusual, with the original poster who shared the image saying they were “speechless.”

“This reminds me of very cringey shit I would post while I was an angsty teen,” another user wrote.

“Her eyes look like the Jesus Fish bumper stickers,” another person said.

“Giving major Nightman vibes here,” one of the most popular comments reads, referring to a character from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

Evans Is Feuding With Amber Portwood

Evans isn’t exactly known for having the best relationships with her co-stars — she famously lit haircare products that Kailyn Lowry sent her on fire — and her latest feud is with “Teen Mom OG” star Amber Portwood.

Evans claimed Portwood was “scared” of her because Portwood didn’t want Evans to attend “Family Reunion,” the “Teen Mom” spinoff.

Portwood didn’t appreciate Evans’ insults.

“You know, I don’t want to say their name. They know who they are, hillbilly trash, f****** disgusting weirdos,” Portwood said on Instagram live, according to footage shared on Reddit. “But I can say right now, I still have a job.”

“It’s just been years and I just want to say, like, cut the crap out. I have nothing against anybody,” she continued. “Why is my name in your mouth because I said I don’t want you there because of your f****** crazy husband? S***, he’s on a level even I’m not on.”

Evans was fired from “Teen Mom 2” in 2019 after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed their French bulldog, named Nugget. Eason was released from his contract the year before after he wrote racist and homophobic comments online.

MTV was in touch with Evans leading up to “Family Reunion,” but when Evans insisted Eason be included, they moved forward without her.

READ NEXT: Resurfaced Video Shows Jenelle Evans Insulting Soldier