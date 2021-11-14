Jenelle Evans Slams LeBron James for Mocking Rittenhouse

“Teen Mom OG” star Jenelle Evans was left crying after she criticized basketball legend LeBron James. James faced backlash — from more than just Evans — after he mocked Kyle Rittenhouse for crying during his murder trial.

Rittenhouse shot three men during demonstrations in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020, two died and the third was injured. The teenager faces six counts, including charges of first-degree intentional homicide, the New York Times reported. Rittenhouse pleaded not guilty, NPR noted.

James was not convinced when USA Today tweeted on November 10, 2021, that Rittenhouse “broke down in tears at his murder trial.”

“What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court. 🤣🤣🤣,” he tweeted.

That’s where Evans entered the chat.

Evans Mocked James and His Rendition of ‘Space Jam’

James starred in the 2021 version of “Space Jam,” but Evans was a fan. Following James’ comments about Rittenhouse, she decided to openly criticize the NBA star’s acting.

“Next time there’s grown adults making fun of your kids.. don’t try and defend them when you act the same way,” she said in a tweet that has since been deleted, according to gossip account The Neighborhood Talk. “My kids watched ‘Space Jam’ and looked up to you. Now I know what type of person you are. #truth, oh and Mr. Jordan’s version was WAY better lol.”

After she blasted James, Evans was dropped from her collaboration with SewSewYou. She had been planning to launch an activewear line, Stay Cozy, which was geared toward mothers.

In the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk’s post, Evans denied her deal with SewSewYou was canceled because of her problem with James.

“That’s not why at all,” she said. “False reporting.”

Evans, 29, said she was going to take a step back from social media. “My mental health is number 1. Honestly, I’m so depressed I need time away from social media. Pray for me, thanks,” she wrote via Instagram stories on November 13, 2021.

Evans Cried About Being ‘Dropped’ Because of Haters

@jenellelevans Been crying all morning. Sorry to let everyone’s hopes up but @sewsewyou has dropped me because of haters. 😞💔 #HeartBroken ♬ son original – isaac.syl

Evans didn’t give a specific reason why her collaboration with SewSewYou fell apart, but she hinted it was because of her “haters.”

“Been crying all morning. Sorry to let everyone’s hopes up but @sewsewyou has dropped me because of haters,” she said via Instagram and TikTok on November 12, 2021. “There won’t be a clothing line anymore 😞💔 #HeartBroken.”

Evans created a TikTok video while she wiped away tears as Colbie Caillat’s “Try” played.

“Always wanted to be accepted by others. Always being nice to everyone I meet and hoped to get it in return. Reputation ruined at the age of 17,” the mother-of-three wrote. “Feels like I’ll never get to redeem myself and the positive life I have created for my family.”

“The media/TV can really destroy a person’s mental health. Always worried ‘if they like me,’” she added. “But in the end, the only thing that matters is if my family is happy. But being accepted for the person I truly am would be nice.”

READ NEXT: Jenelle Evans Reveals Weight Loss Journey After Fat-Shaming