Jo Rivera on Fighting Kailyn Lowry For Custody of Isaac

Teen Mom 2 star Jo Rivera opened up about fighting Kailyn Lowry for custody of their son, 10-year-old Isaac. Jo was a teenager when Isaac was born, and he admitted on his ex’s podcast Baby Mama No Drama, which she co-hosts with Jo’s wife Vee Rivera, that he wasn’t sure how to navigate the legal world. He hired an attorney but didn’t explain to the judge himself what he wanted. Looking back, Jo wishes that he fought harder.

Jo admitted there was no reason they shouldn’t’ have always shared 50/50 custody of their son. “I didn’t fight hard enough,” the 29-year-old said in November. “Like, I settled many times outside of court. … I never actually let a judge or anyone hear what I had to say.”

“I don’t feel like there was ever any reason for him not to be with me,” he continued. “I was young, I was naive, I didn’t know my rights, what I deserved to have, what my son deserve[d] to have. I was just trying to get what I could.”

Jo Says Fighting For Custody Is About How Much Money You Have

When it comes to parental rights, Jo admitted that he was lucky to be in a financial situation where he could afford a lawyer and go to court. He couldn’t imagine what it must be like for people who don’t have the money to do what he did.

“There was no recourse other than me hiring a lawyer and fighting as hard as I could,” he said on the podcast, as noted by Celebuzz. “And I couldn’t imagine someone who didn’t have the resources that I had because I was blessed enough to be financially stable at that time when I really had to start getting into these fights because if not, Kail would have just outspent me. I mean, that’s a thing. People need to understand that.”

Jo reasoned that being young and naive hindered his fight. “It was tough for me, a young kid with a kid trying to just have what I thought was a natural-born right which is to be with my son,” he said. “If you don’t have the representation or the knowledge, someone can just really just fight harder than you because they have more money and it’s true.”

Kailyn Admitted To Jo She Was Wrong About Isaac

On the new season of Teen Mom 2, MTV cameras filmed Isaac lamenting to Kailyn that he didn’t want to go to Jo and Vee’s house. Instead, he wanted to spend more time with her and his brothers, 7-year-old Lincoln and 3-year-old Lux. At the time, she was pregnant with Creed.

At first, she tried to talk to Jo about Isaac potentially spending more time with her because that’s what Isaac requested, but Jo stood his ground.

After talking with her therapist, Kailyn admitted she was wrong. Isaac is 10 years old and shouldn’t be making decisions about custody. Even though it’s OK for him to share his input, it’s ultimately up to Jo and Kailyn to decide where he stays and for how long. Jo accepted Kailyn’s apology and they kept their current custody agreement.

