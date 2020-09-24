Kailyn Lowry: Ex’s Dad Unloads on Briana DeJesus Dating Rumors

Kailyn Lowry’s ex-boyfriend’s dad unloaded on rumors that Briana DeJesus was dating his son. Chris Lopez’s father, who goes by Coach Busta on Instagram, said his son was not interested in dating Briana after the two were caught flirting with each other on Instagram. Since Chris “liked” one of her photos and Briana asked him about working out together, both parties have said they’re not interested in dating each other. Coach Busta also confirmed this.

“Yo, my son does not want her at all,” he said, according to screenshots obtained by Teen Mom Tea. “She’s beautiful but she is so crazy.”

When a commenter said that Kailyn was better, Coach Busta talked about Briana testing positive for chlamydia, as shown in the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2. “I agree 100 percent,” he said about Kailyn. “Plus she has no STDs.”

Chris’ dad has a private Instagram account, but in his bio he says he’s’ the proud grandfather of Lux and Creed, Kailyn’s two youngest sons. “PROUD father of Chris, Madison, Kenzy, BJ & Grandfather to Lux & Creed!!!!!!!!!!” the description reads. “I LOVE ME SOME THEM!!!!!”

Heavy reached out to Lopez to see if he had any comment about his father speaking out, but didn’t immediately hear back.

Briana Wants To Get Physical

It was Chris who started the social media engagement by liking one of Briana’s pictures first, but the Teen Mom 2 star–who previously dated Kailyn’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin–was happy to play along.

When Chris posted a video of himself working out at a gym in Delaware she teased, “When we gonna work out together lmao.” Chris didn’t respond and dismantled comments on the post so fans couldn’t engage.

As noted by In Touch Weekly, Chris has denied having feelings for Briana. He admitted he was being “petty,” aware of the ongoing feud Kailyn has with Briana.

“It was one picture, bro. One picture. Are you butthurt about one picture?” Chris said, as noted by In Touch Weekly. “At the time I was being petty. I can admit it, at the time I was being petty. I was angry. It happens. I’m a human. Y’all like pictures every day. S*** I do too. I just came across a picture I liked.”

Briana Said She’s Not Interested In Dating One of Kailyn’s Ex’s Again

In an interview with Champion Daily, Briana said she’s not attracted to Chris.

“I am not hooking up with Chris, I have never hooked up with Chris, and I never will hook up with Chris,” she said. “Even if I was attracted to him- which I’m not, to be clear- I want NO involvement with Kail or anyone she’s been involved with nor am I trying to give her babies a half-sibling LMAO.”

Briana doesn’t know why she and Kailyn are fighting–especially since they’ve both moved on from Javi. “I’m not quite sure what her issue is with me now. While she thinks she’s ‘above’ me–and everyone else for that matter–the truth is that we all ended up on Teen Mom because we got pregnant at 16,” the Florida native told Champion Daily. “For all of our ‘differences,’ we all started from the same place.”

