PHOTO: Fans Suspect Kailyn Lowry Was Fired Over Cryptic Post

Rumors have been swirling that some of the “Teen Mom” stars would be out of a job after The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported MTV is considering combining “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2.” Some fans think Kailyn Lowry might have been one of the first stars to get the boot after she posted a cryptic message via Instagram on March 19.

“How I feel about the f***ery I woke up to,” she captioned the selfie, which showed her staring blankly into the camera. Lowry didn’t provide any further context.

Chatter about Lowry possibly getting axed from “Teen Mom 2” swirled via Reddit on March 19. “what’s happening in kail’s world now,” an original poster wrote, sharing a screenshot of Lowry’s stories.

“I’m really starting to think she got fired or sternly warned. 🚒🔥🗣️,” one person wrote. “She is unraveling.”

“I was wondering if MTV would keep her because of her attitude about not filming,” another person said. “She blabs her entire life (her version), and has this attitude that it has to be shown that way or she will sue…So maybe she did get the ax. She has lost touch with reality and the meaning of this show so…”

“I agree,” a third person added. “She legit does this to herself then wants to act all innocent. Eventually everyone is gunna turn on her. Can’t even say it makes good tv when she refuses to talk on it 🤷🏼‍♀️.”

Lowry Went On an Unfollowing Spree

Lowry decluttered her Instagram feed on March 18, getting rid of everyone except 11 people.

The accounts that she now follows are the accounts for her sons — Isaac Rivera, Lincoln Marroquin, Lux Lowry and Creed Romello Lopez-Lowry — her two podcasts — “Baby Mamas No Drama” and “Coffee Convos” — and her two co-hosts, Vee Rivera and Lindsie Chrisley.

She also still follows “Teen Mom 2” alum Chelsea Houska.

When a fan asked why she’s not following more people, Lowry said, “Don’t trust anyone,” according to screenshots on Reddit.

Some notable people she unfollowed were “Teen Mom” stars like Leah Messer, Cheyenne Floyd and Ashley Jones.

Lowry Opened Up About Co-Parenting With Lopez

MTV revealed on the March 15 episode of “Teen Mom 2” Lowry decided to “no longer film” season 11 after she learned her ex, Lopez, would be participating.

He opened up about their co-parenting relationship with Briana DeJesus, with whom Lowry has a longstanding feud.

Lopez said “they” made it difficult to see his two children.

“They don’t give them to me. When we good, I can see my kids whenever they want. But when they get in their feelings, it’s a while different,” he said told DeJesus on “Teen Mom 2.”

“I’ve been defending myself for like the last four years,” he continued. “You only can handle so much. I became real, real angry throughout all this

Lowry told a different story.

“The choices I’ve had to make have been very challenging for me. I’ve always wanted the best for my kids and Chris is no exception to that,” Lowry wrote via Instagram on March 16. “But there are extenuating circumstances involving Chris that were not present with Javi or Jo.”

Lowry shares 12-year-old Isaac with her high school boyfriend, Jo Rivera, and her 8-year-old son, Lincoln, is from her 5-year marriage to Javi Marroquin.

“Just because it wasn’t as easy with Chris doesn’t mean my character and feelings have changed when it comes to my kids’ relationships with their dad,” she said. “Time with both parents is so important and it doesn’t only benefit them—but me as well.”