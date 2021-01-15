Teen Mom Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals Embarrassment

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has some regrets. The mother-of-four said she “embarrassed” herself when told her producer that ex-husband Javi Marroquin tried to have sex with her in a “Wawa parking lot.” Kailyn’s accusation seemingly led to the end of Javi’s relationship with Lauren Comeau, the mother of his 2-year-old son Eli.

Kailyn, 28, made the confession on Part 2 of the Season 10 Reunion Special, hosted by Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa Diab. “[I’m] actually really embarrassed about the things that I’ve said on TV about their situation because it’s not my place and not my business to put those kinds of things out there,” she revealed, as first noted by Too Fab.

On an episode of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn admitted that she regretted how talking about Javi affected Lauren. “I really did Lauren dirty, and it wasn’t even about her,” she told MTV producers. “It was, but I didn’t have to do her like that. If I was gonna say anything, I could have just texted her or called her and said something to her directly.”

Kailyn Says She’s ‘Hard’ on Herself

The past year has been bittersweet for the Deleware native. She feels guilty about calling Javi out, she said a lot of great things happened in 2020. Throughout the years Kailyn thinks she has grown a lot and she hopes that the viewers can see how she’s matured. One of the things she’s going to do is not talk as much anymore, but Kailyn is also working on being more forgiving toward herself.

“I’m very very hard on myself and I need to work on that. I need to give myself some grace,” she said at the reunion. “A lot of people, if their lives were on TV in their 20s, it’d be a shit show too!”

The MTV personality added that she’s been working on herself. “I’ve been in therapy for a year and I don’t think I ever really cared about the consequences or what that looked like after saying things like that, about other people’s relationships until now,” she said.

Kailyn Has Four Sons & Two Podcasts

Aside from being the mother of four boys–whose ages range from 10 to 6 months–Kailyn keeps herself busy with two podcasts. Her first podcast, “Coffee Convos,” was started with her friend Lindsie Chrisley.

With the success of “Coffee Convos,” she was inspired to embark on a new venture, partnering with ex Jo Riveras’s wife Vee to create “Baby Mamas No Drama.” The women didn’t always get along, but all three have worked at fixing their relationships so their children could be close.

Kailyn joined MTV in 2010 when she was pregnant with Isaac, the 10-year-old son she shares with Jo. She was 17 when she made her debut on 16 and Pregnant and went on to become one of the original moms to appear on Teen Mom 2, along with Chelsea Houska, Jenelle Evans and Leah Messer.

Viewers watched Kailyn marry Javi and welcome their 7-year-old son, Lincoln Marshall. After their divorce, she became entangled with Chris Lopez. Although they’ve had a tumultuous relationship over the years, Kailyn and Chris share 3-year-old Lux Russell and 6-month-old Creed Romello.

