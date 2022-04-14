Kailyn Lowry Threatens to Sue Ex Malik Montgomery: Report

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry is reportedly living with her 23-year-old neighbor after splitting from Malik Montogermy, the ex who appeared on an episode of her third podcast, “Barely Famous.” They dated on and off for nearly two years.

Her new beau’s name has not been revealed, but fan accounts like Teen Mom Chatter and Wawamelen posted pictures of him on April 13. He appeared to be holding a gun in some of the photos.

After news broke about Lowry’s supposed new relationship, Montgomery left a comment under the Teen Mom Shade Room’s post. “Played me for the kid. Thrive on girl,” he wrote on Instagram, according to screenshots.

Montgomery then posted direct messages that were supposedly from Lowry. “You commented on the f****** shade room and you signed an NDA. So now, you can get f***** sued,” the “Teen Mom 2” star seemingly wrote.

“NDA expired in feb of this year,” Montgomery answered. “But go on.”

He added the song “Sue Me” by Wale, which includes lyrics like: “Sue me, I’m rootin’ for everybody that black.”

After Teen Mom Shade Room posted about Montogermy’s DM, he added: “We gonna exercise the first amendment over here believe me.”

Heavy reached out to Montgomery and Lowry’s rep for comment but didn’t immediately hear back.

Not much is known about Lowry’s rumored new man just yet, but Teen Mom Chatter took credit for breaking the news. The fan account said he is a military man who is turning 24 in June.

“I’ve also heard allegations of him being a cheater and abusive, but I do not know him and no charges have bever been filed against him,” Teen Mom Chatter wrote.

Lowry Denied the Rumors Swirling Online

Lowry quickly addressed the speculation online.

The first thing she did was post an Instagram story where she said people shouldn’t believe everything they read. “Y’all gotta stop believing everything on Instagram,” she said.

Lowry,30, then took to Twitter, where she wrote about being stabbed in the back.

“Why would I ever want to talk to someone new at this point? Lol The amount of backstabbing I go through & people who hate me justify it & im always the problem,” she tweeted on April 13.

“Talk s*** to your friends about me, not the internet,” Lowry continued. “No reason to go public w relationships. The internet ruins everything.”

Chris Lopez Said Lowry Was Living With Her New Partner

On an April 12 episode of “P.T.S.D. Pressure Talks With Single Dads,” Lowry’s ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez — who co-hosts “P.T.S.D.” said he found out about Lowry’s new living situation from his son, 4-year-old Lux. Lowry and Lopez have a second son together, 21-month-old Creed.

“There’s no reason why my 4-year-old should be telling me about every dude you’re sleeping with,” he said on the April 12 episode, called “Fumbled the Bag.” “Cause he was just telling me about this last dude and now he’s telling me about the new dude.”

“You moving a little wild… just keep your private life private,” Lopez said on his podcast, referring to his ex, with whom he often uses “they” pronouns. “They told me that the dude lives with them. Kinda threw my head off. But I can’t control what you do.”