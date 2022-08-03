Kailyn Lowry Asked to Return to ‘Teen Mom’

Podcast host Kailyn Lowry quit “Teen Mom” in May, but MTV already wants her to come back.

Lowry, 30, went on Instagram live to show off her new crystals and answered some questions from fans.

One of her followers told her, “Please come back to Teen Mom” and Lowry said she already talked to producers about returning to the show that made her and her family famous.

“Actually got a call today asking me to come back today,” Lowry revealed, according to a recording shared by Teen Mom Fanz.

But fans shouldn’t get their hopes up just yet. Lowry said she turned down MTV’s proposal.

Fans suspected Lowry was asked to reprise her role on the show because rumors have been swirling that she and her boyfriend — 24-year-old Elijah Scott — were expecting their first child together. If she were indeed pregnant, it would be Lowry’s fifth child and Scott’s first.

“MTV must’ve heard the recent news over the weekend and gave #KailLowry a business phone call first thing this morning 😆 #TeenMom2,” said the fan account.

Lowry is the mother of four children. Her youngest children — 4-year-old Lux and. 2-year-old Creed — are from her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez.

While she was married to Javi Marroquin from 2012 to 2017 they welcomed one child together, 8-year-old Lincoln.

Lowry debuted on MTV when she was pregnant with her 12-year-old son, Isaac. She shares him with her high school boyfriend, Jo Rivera.

Lowry Asked Scott if He Wants Children

During the same live stream, scores of fans asked Lowry if she was pregnant again. She didn’t answer the question directly — Lowry’s rep didn’t respond to Heavy’s question about the rumor — but she did ask if boyfriend if he wanted to have children.

It started when someone on the live accused Lowry of having a “pregnancy nose.”

“What?” she said, incredulously.

“That’s what someone said. I have a pregnancy nose. Well, that’s news to me. So,” she answered.

The next question that came up was about Scott wanting children. “Maybe one day?” she asked him.

“I consider yours as mine,” Scott responded.

“Well, then he has four,” Lowry told her fans.

The live stream finished with an insult. “Oh my god. I’m such a hoe,” Lowry said, mocking a comment. “Someone just called me a hoe. It’s fine.”

Why Lowry Quit ‘Teen Mom’

Lowry was one of the original girls to appear on “Teen Mom,” but after 12 years with MTV she felt like her life was moving in a different direction.

“I want to focus on my self-growth and my kids and I didn’t feel like the show aligned with the goals that I have anymore,” Lowry told E! News. “I decided it was time for me to move on.”

It doesn’t mean Lowry is done with reality TV for good. She might come back if she were given her own show.

“I joked to the producers that if you guys want to give me my own show, I would be willing to tell all about my new relationship and what we’re planning and working on together,” she told E! News.