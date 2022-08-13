Kailyn Lowry Claps Back At Critics Saying She’s ‘Yelling’ at Son

“Teen Mom 2” alum Kailyn Lowry had a message for fans who criticized the way she behaves at her son Lincoln’s activities.

Lincoln is the 8-year-old son Lowry shares with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, to whom she was married for five years.

The mother-of-four live streams Lincoln’s basketball games so parents who can’t be present can watch those kids. She also makes sure to cheer for all the players on the team.

“For the people who see my lives regularly: I go live for fun and for the parents of kids on my team who can’t make it,” Lowry wrote on August 13.

“I will scream and cheer for every kid on our team,” she continued. “If you don’t like it, you can mute it or get off my Live.”

The former MTV star said people shouldn’t be bothered by her social media activity.

“stop coming on my IG telling me to stop doing what I’m doing. Nothing I do should bother you that much,” she said.

Lowry is also the mother to 12-year-old Isaac, 5-year-old Lux and 2-year-old Creed.

Creed and Lux are from her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez. Lowry shares Isaac with her high school boyfriend, Jo Rivera.

Lowry quit “Teen Mom” in April 2022 after nearly 13 years with MTV. She was asked to come back — possibly to “The Next Chapter” or “Family Reunion” — but Lowry declined the invite.

Lowry Is A Coach When Marroquin’s Gone

Marroquin is the head coach of Lincoln’s basketball team, but Lowry was filling in for her ex since he’s at a bachelor party in Las Vegas.

“So, he told me to go on Live so that he could see the game and like give feedback or whatever. So I was like, alright bet,” Lowry said on “Coffee Convos,” adding she goes live even when Marroquin is present.

Lowry noted she was sitting on the coach’s side since she stepped in for Marroquin.

“But, regardless, I’m going to cheer for all the kids on my basketball team are the same kids we play football with,” she said. “These kids are truly like my own children. Like,I know their parents. They always have sleepovers over here.”

Naysayers hopped into Lowry’s live to tell her to end the live stream.

“The people in my live were like, stop. You’re not the coach. If you want to be a coach, go be a coach,” she told her co-host, Lindsie Chrisley. “First of all, I am the coach when Javi’s not here.”

Lowry said people also complained about her cheering for the kids, but when she asked the team if it bothered them, she said they don’t hear it “half the time.”

Lowry said she asked the kids “to their faces” if her cheering bothers them.

“I just want to say anyone that watches my live: According to the children who are brutally honest with me at all times, they do not give a f***,” she said. “I just love it so much but I don’t do it to be a distraction.”

Fans Didn’t Like That Lowry Was Filming Children

Some viewers on Reddit said they had a problem with Lowry “yelling” and filming minors, which could be viewed by her 4.4 million followers.

“She’s not cheering for her team. She’s yelling uninformed instructions. That’s the trainer’s job. Imagine everyone would behave that way at a game. Complete madness,” said a Reddit user.

“Maybe let a parent who doesn’t have a public presence be the one to step up and film for parents who can’t be there instead of trying to convince us it’s for other people’s benefit,” another reasoned.

“There is cheering and there is being disruptive and disrespectful, Kail is the latter,” one maintained.