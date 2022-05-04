Leah Messer Talks Marriage with Boyfriend Jaylan Mobley

In a preview for next week’s “Teen Mom 2” season finale, Leah Messer discussed her future with her boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley.

According to The Sun, Mobley asked Messer her thoughts on getting married, and she simply reacted with a shocked face. The teaser did not reveal the rest of the conversation.

For weeks now, fans have suspected that the two already tied the knot after posting a series of Instagram photos in white attire.

In the comments section of the Instagram, one person wrote, “This looks like married and pregnant to me.” Another added, “They got the house, you know the ring and the baby is next !!!!!”

Here’s what you need to know:

Messer & Mobley’s New Home

Messer and Mobley became official in September 2021.

Then, on Instagram on April 1, 2022, Mobley posted a photo along with Messer and the two were holding new home signs. Mobley wrote on the Instagram: “Surprise! @leahmesser. I’m proud of you for selling your first home and so I wanted to surprise you with a new home, our home. We deserve this! You deserve this! I can’t wait to build, grow, and create generational wealth, legacy, and opportunities for us and our families. This is to the next chapter and really leveling up!”

On April 4, 2022, In Touch Weekly reported that Mobley is the sole owner of the home, and Messer is not listed on it.

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, the home was purchased for just under $499,900. It is a two-story brick home that came equipped with five bedrooms and four bathrooms and comes in at a whopping 6,000 square feet.

Fans Spark Pregnancy Rumors

In addition to rumors that the two are already married, a number of fans and followers have surmised that Messer is pregnant, too. In an interview posted to Messer’s Instagram page in honor of her 30th birthday, the “Teen Mom” star joked, “I’m not 30 and pregnant.”

Fans, however, picked apart the video in the comments section. One follower wrote, “The way she touched her stomach when he said this is going to be the best year yet.” Another wrote, “The ‘I feel it’ with her hand on her stomach…”

During the interview, Messer was touched on the subject of persona growth. Speaking candidly, she said, “I learned a lot in my twenties…I made a lot of mistakes that I learned a lot from,” she said. “Going into my thirties, I think I have a newfound sense of confidence.”

When Mobley asked what advice Messer would give to her younger self, she said, “[There are] so many things,” she said. “Like being in the moment, not giving a f*** what anyone else thinks.” She continued, “In my twenties, I felt like I didn’t have enough time. If I didn’t get there by the time I was 30, I wasn’t [going to] get there at all. My life was over, but no, my life is just beginning.”

Asked to describe herself in one word, she simply said: “I’m confident.”