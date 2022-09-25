Maci Bookout Gets Real About Amber Portwood After Custody Loss

“Teen Mom” star Maci Bookout didn’t hold back when she was asked about her co-star, Amber Portwood.

Portwood lost custody of her son, 4-year-old James, after fighting a lengthy battle with her ex-fiance, Andrew Glennon. A judge determined Glennon can move to California with James, leaving Portwood without her son Indiana.

Since the ruling, Bookout has been making sure to check in on her friend, who can sometimes isolate herself.

“She’s kind of a loner, but, like, in a good way,” Bookout told Us Weekly. Portwood “is not necessarily gonna be the one that calls or reaches out when she’s having a bad day.”

Typically, Bookout and Portwood talk occasionally on the phone and don’t really text, but things have changed since the court ruled against Portwood. “In the last few months … it’s really just been about checking in and making sure [she’s OK],” Bookout told Us Weekly.

Portwood doesn’t have custody of her daughter, 13-year-old Leah. A judge awarded custody of Leah to Portwood’s ex-boyfriend, Gary Shirley, in 2011 after Child Protective Services stepped in. Portwood continued to fight for custody of Leah, but in 2016 she agreed Shirley could have primary custody of Leah.

“Ok..I’m the one who told Gary I would pay him money,” Portwood tweeted at the time. “And I also said he could have primary because he’s closer to her school.”

Bookout Is Making the Extra Effort

Bookout is going out of her way to check in on Portwood because she knows her friend is going through a tough time.

“I just feel like when somebody that you’re close to is going through such a difficult time, like she is, if I think about her, I’m texting her,” Bookout told Us Weekly.

“Because I’m like, I never know if there’s a moment when she really needs somebody to check in and I don’t wanna not check-in,” she continued. “And I feel like it’s important for the people that are close to her to do that.”

Shirley Testified on Portwood’s Behalf in Her Custody Hearing

Portwood asked Shirley to be a character witness for her in her custody hearing for James.

She figured it would look good to the judge to have an ex-boyfriend testify on her behalf since she and Shirley were able to mend their relationship and come together for Leah’s sake after years of fighting.

“It’s good coming out of your mouth, cause obviously you’re gonna be honest and they’ll see that,” Portwood told Shirley during an episode of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.”

“Hell, I’ve done way worse to your a**,” she continued. “I don’t even know how you deal with half the stuff I did back in the day.”

“I appreciate you honestly doing this for me,” she continued. “This is painful, thinking about James being away from me. I’m scared.”

Portwood wasn’t the only one afraid of the outcome. Shirley and his wife, Kristina Anderson, was apprehensive of how the custody battle could affect Leah.

“Leah has been very good with James and they have a bond if he’s taken away — it will disappear,” Shirley said. “I’m scared of the worst-case scenario.”

“My thing is you got a brother-sister bond that’s there so I hope they don’t take that away,” Shirley added.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” when it airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.