Maci Bookout Calls Raising Teenage Son Bentley an ‘Absolute Struggle’

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” star Maci Bookout opened up about parenting her teenage son Bentley in an October interview with People.

The mother-of-three said that raising a teenager is both an “absolute blast” and an “absolute struggle.”

“It is difficult because it’s gotten to the stage where he wants to make his own decisions and deal with the consequences of those [decisions],” she told People.

The “Teen Mom” star said that, as a mom, she finds herself “biting her tongue” when it comes to Bentley, who turned 13 in October 2021.

“I’m like ‘Maci, you just have to let him like just let him do it,'” she told the outlet. “Even though you know it’s totally not going to work out, you just gotta let him learn.”

She continued, “Parenting is hard in general but teenage years are fun but they’re tough.”

The MTV star welcomed Bentley in October 2008 while starring on the hit MTV show “16 and Pregnant.”

Maci Opens up About Bentley Going to Therapy

Maci is on board with destigmatizing mental health. The Tennessee native has been candid about her mental health struggles on “Teen Mom,” letting viewers in on her healing journey after witnessing a gas station shooting in October 2020.

“Teen Mom” viewers have not only witnessed Maci’s mental health journey but have also seen Bentley’s healing journey play out on “Teen Mom.”

In an October 2021 interview with E! News, Maci opened up about her teenage son going to therapy and the decision to air it on “Teen Mom.”

“We talked about it before we started filming,” she told E! News. “We asked if it was something that he would even want to film and discuss on camera at all, and I even asked if he cares if Taylor and I discussed it on camera. Pretty much from the get-go, he was down to do it.”

Maci told E! News that Bentley wanted to show kids his age that therapy is normal.

“He made a couple of comments in the discussion about wanting kids to know that it’s normal and it’s very much okay to see a counselor or a therapist,” she told the publication.

“He said that if you’re watching me on the show and you think I’m cool because I’m on TV, then I can maybe normalize this for you,” she added. “I thought it was quite extraordinary for someone his age, but he’s wise beyond his years.”

Bentley’s therapy visits were not aired on “Teen Mom OG” but conversations surrounding what he talked about in the sessions were often shown on the show.

Maci Shares Grown up Photo of Bentley

Maci caught fans’ attention on Thursday, October 6, after she shared a photo of her kids chilling on the beach on Instagram.

Fans could not get over how grown-up Bentley looked in the photo.

“Omg Benny so big now I remember when he was in your tummy when you first had him😢,” one follower wrote.

“How is Benny such an adult 😭❤️,” another Instagram user commented.

“[I] swear [Bentley] was a baby like yesterday 🥲🥲🥲,” a third user added.

“Bentley ❤️kids are so grown! 😍,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Bentley will turn 14 on October 27.

