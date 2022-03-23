Mackenzie McKee Faces Backlash for Caitlyn Jenner Comment

“Teen Mom OG” star Mackenzie McKee faced backlash after she referred to Caitlyn Jenner — a TV personality and retired Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete — as a “Trans” in a public Facebook post on March 21.

McKee took a screenshot of Jenner’s Instagram post from February 4, which says: “We have to protect women’s sports.” Jenner wrote that transgender athletes who were born biological males should not be allowed to compete in women’s sports.

McKee agreed with Jenner’s message.

“Listening to a Trans herself understand what’s right and wrong. Without attacking, or online bullying,” the mother-of-three wrote on Facebook. “It’s OK to stand up for the biologically born women who are being done wrong.

🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼.”

There weren’t many comments on Facebook, but one of the most recent posts was from someone who wrote: “’Listening to a trans herself’ THE IGNORANCE.”

McKee didn’t immediately respond to the criticism.

Social Media Users Called McKee ‘Cruel’

While there wasn’t too much blowback on McKee’s public Facebook page, a spirited discussion went down on the “Teen Mom” subreddit on March 23. An original poster shared a screenshot of McKee’s post, which ignited the forum, with the thread garnering more than 800 comments.

Most people also lumped in Mackenzie’s racism scandal, where she referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as “colored” and ignited a feud with co-star Cheyenne Floyd.

“Sick to death of this racist, transphobic, ignorant a**hole,” one person wrote. “I rarely get this heated in here but this girl has shown her true colors time and time again and I’m over it. ‘A trans’ is disgusting. Trans women are women, trans men are men and while we’re at it, BLM.”

“The fire from her racism JUST died down so now she needs to dip into transphobia? Jesus Christ this girl can not keep her f****** mouth shut,” another said.

“This is so ignorant and cruel, it’s infuriating. Mackenzie should have been fired for racism already. They let it go and now she’s branching into transphobia,” a third person wrote.

Jenner Said She Has the ‘Balls’ to Stand Up for Women’s Sports

Jenner has been outspoken about controversial swimmer Lia Thomas of the University of Pennsylvania, who became the first openly transgender athlete to win a Division I championship.

Jenner took issue with the National Collegiate Athletic Association for allowing Thomas to compete. “I don’t think biological boys should compete in women’s sports — we have to protect women’s sports,” Jenner told The Daily Mail on March 4. “That’s the bottom line.”

Jenner, who was known as Bruce Jenner, won gold in the Decathlon at the 1976 Montreal Olympics. Nearly 40 years later, Jenner became the most well-known transwoman when she appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair at 65 years old.

Like McKee, Jenner faced criticism for her comments about trans athletes competing in sports. She took specific issue with a March 14 article by Pink News with a headline that reads, “Caitlyn Jenner launches yet another disgraceful attack on trans athletes without a hint of irony.”

Jenner, 72, retweeted the story and wrote, “No, I just had the balls to stand up for women and girls in sports.”

The tweet, now pinned to the top of her page, has amassed 22,600 retweets and more than 181,000 likes.