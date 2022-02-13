Mackenzie McKee Slams MTV & Reveals If She Was Really Fired

Mackenzie McKee took aim at MTV after she was “left out” of the “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” spinoff series.

McKee, 27, wasn’t invited to “Family Reunion” amid her feud with co-star Cheyenne Floyd. Their battle kicked off when McKee referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as a “colored” woman. Their feud escalated once more when McKee claimed she wasn’t invited to the reunion because Floyd “hates” her.

Now, McKee is placing blame on MTV. She claimed they had respect for her late mother — Angie Douthit — but things changed once her mother died from stage four brain cancer in December 2019.

“It hurt and broke me how my mom gave them the last breath of her life, yet after I had opened up my life to them, when my voice didn’t sound like theirs, there was no more respect for me,” McKee told The Sun.

“I never thought two years after her death I’d be bawling about why MTV is doing this to me,” she said to The Sun.

Mckee and her children — Gannon, 10; Jaxie, 8, and Broncs, 5 — moved from Oklahoma to Sarasota, Florida, in September 2020. Her husband, Josh McKee, later met them there.

McKee Said MTV Misled Her About ‘Family Reunion’

McKee was under the impression that only a few people from the “Teen Mom” franchise were invited to “Family Reunion,” but she later learned that wasn’t the case.

“It’s the lies I’m upset about,” she told The Sun. “It’s not being a part of the group that I’m upset about, which is why I’ve kept my mouth shut because I don’t want people to be like, ‘Oh, she’s just jealous.'”

“I was disappointed they told me it was a few select people from each show and that it had nothing to do with one being left out, which is not true,” McKee said to The Sun.

The Oklahoma native doesn’t want to hold a grudge against her employer.

“I’m so confused. I was the only one not invited and they refused to say that out loud. But it’s fine, I’m over it,” she told The Sun. “I’m not going to be petty like that.”

McKee Denied Being Fired by MTV

After her interview with The Sun was posted, rumors swirled McKee had been fired by MTV. The BodyByMac fitness guru took a screenshot and denied the gossip.

She wrote “#wasn’tfired” and “clickbaitisstupid,” according to screenshots shared by Teen Mom Chatter.

The rumor kicked off because McKee told The Sun she hadn’t been asked to film for a new season, and she was trying to decide if she wanted to continue with the series.

While her co-stars have been appearing on “Family Reunion,” McKee has continued to work on her fitness business.

She announced in February 2021 that her brother, Zeke Douthit, would be joining BodyByMac.

“Have you guys checked out @zekedouthit.fitness new program? Are you needing more guidance on your fitness journey?” she wrote on Instagram. “This program comes right after #bodybymac beginners guide for extreme beginners. Now it’s time to be challenged, and have guidance. This program is 🔥. Do it right from home with a set.”

