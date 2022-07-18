PHOTOS: Fan Possibly Finds Tinder Profile of ‘Teen Mom’ Ex

Andrew Glennon, the ex of “Teen Mom OG” star Amber Portwood, might be back in the dating pool.

A fan came across a profile on Tinder and shared some screenshots on Reddit. Social media users were convinced that the profile belonged to Glennon, though it wasn’t immediately clear if the page was authentic or someone impersonating the former MTV star.

The Tinder profile said the person’s first name was “Drew” and that his age as 34. For his profession, the Tinder user said he was a philanthropist and entrepreneur. He went to the University of California, Los Angeles, and lives in Indianapolis.

“Swipe left if you’ve received the cv19 shot or still wear a mask,” the bio says.

A woman — who was not Portwood — smiled next to the man in the photo. Her identity was unknown.

In Glennon’s most recent Instagram post, he sent “love” to people who were overcoming silent battles.

He shared a quote on June 26 that reads: “Sending love to everyone who’s trying their best to heal from things that they don’t discuss.”

On June 6, he shared a picture of a double rainbow during a lightning storm and wrote, “End of the Old. Start of the New.”

Heavy reached out to Glennon to confirm if the Tinder profile belonged to him, but didn’t immediately hear back.

Portwood Is Fighting Glennon for Custody of James

Glennon has physical custody of his son, James, the 3-year-old child he shares with Portwood. The former couple has been embroiled in a custody battle. In the latest update, Portwood attempted to stop Glennon from moving to California with James.

Gary Shirley — the father of Portwood’s 13-year-old daughter, Leah — testified on behalf of the “Teen Mom” star.

“Amber is a different person now than she was with me, and she is a different person than she was even a year and a half ago,” he said during an Indiana court hearing on March 3, per The Sun. “I do notice more positive things. Actually, I am very proud of her. It’s a great responsibility that she has.”

Shirley also has physical custody of the child he shares with Portwood.

Shirley argued that Portwood has a close connection to her son.

“It’s a different bond with James than she had with Leah,” he said at the hearing, per The Sun. “Because when Leah was that age, she was in prison and some other things going on with her, and I think that the person she is today is not the person she was then.”

Portwood Completed Her 3-Year Probation Sentence

Portwood and Glennon split in 2019 after a domestic violence incident.

She was sentenced to three years of probation after she accepted a plea deal in October 2019.

Portwood completed her probation in April 2022 after she paid a $1,285 fine and finished a 26-week Batterer’s Intervention Program, The Sun reported, citing Indiana court records.

Portwood didn’t issue a statement after she finished probation, but she did post a video of herself via Instagram on July 1 where she said she was working on her health.

“5 lbs down with my new lifestyle of healthy eating and just focusing on self love and care,” she wrote. “🎶Music and a little ☀️sun in my loft was perfect this morning.”