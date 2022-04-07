Rachel Beaver’s Ex Arrested & Charged With Attempted Murder

Drew Alexander Brooks, the ex-boyfriend of “Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant” star Rachel Beaver, was arrested on April 6, 2022, and taken into custody at the Monroe County Justice Center in Tennessee, Heavy confirmed. He is being held with no bond.

Brooks, 22, was charged with one count of attempted murder. He is slated to answer his charges on April 18, 2022.

Brooks has not yet publicly responded to the allegations against him.

According to a police report obtained by Law&Crime, Brooks was accused of stabbing Kodie Mason in the “lower left stomach area” on April 3, 2022.

Authorities spoke to the person who had been stabbed at Sweetwater Hospital in Tennessee before he was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, the police report says.

“Mr. Mason stated that he was in an altercation with Drew Brooks at his home…” says the police report, filed by Detective Jason Fillvaw. “Mr. Mason stated that during the altercation, Mr. Brooks stabbed him in the lower left stomach area.”

Multiple people said they saw the alleged stabbing.

“Mr. Mason also stated that there were several witnesses to this incident. I did make contact wit two witnesses who gave similar accounts to what occurred,” reads the police report. “I then responded to the address of the incident and did locate a medium-sized bloodstain on the dirt road where Mr. Mason said the stabbing took place.”

According to In Touch Weekly, Brooks was arrested on March 3 for unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, but the charges were dismissed due to lack of evidence.

Brooks and Beaver share a child together, 3-year-old daughter Hazlee, who was born in February 2019.

Heavy reached out to Beaver for comment but didn’t immediately hear back.

Though Beaver regularly posts on social media, she didn’t directly address Brooks’ arrest.

Brooks Has Struggled to Remain Out of Trouble

Brooks has had a series of arrests that date back to 2018, according to the Monroe County circuit court docket.

In September 2018, Brooks was charged with felony property theft of $2,500 to $10,000 and found guilty.

Two years later, Brooks was charged with a violation of probation, a felony for reckless endangerment, and a second felony for evading arrest, the court docket says. He pleaded guilty to evading arrest, simple possession and financial responsibility, according to In Touch Weekly.

Beaver First Claimed Brooks’ Friend Was Hazlee’s Father

Beaver didn’t immediately disclose that Brooks was her daughter’s father. At first, she said it was Brooks’ friend, Jacob Russell.

When Hazlee was 11 months old, she confirmed Brooks was her daughter’s father. “I’ve known my baby’s father from the jump,” she said at the time, according to In Touch Weekly. “Quit asking me who her dad is. Her father is clearly Drew.”

“I just said she was Jacob’s because I was [dumb] and wanted a family so bad, and Drew didn’t want to be there for her and Jacob did,” Beaver said, per In Touch Weekly. “I literally lived with Drew and had JUST broke up with him when I found out I was pregnant.”