Mackenzie Edwards Reacts to Queries on Having Another Baby

“Teen Mom OG” alum Mackenzie Standifer Edwards responded to expanding her family with husband Ryan Edwards.

The couple has been married since 2017 and has two children together: 2-year-old Jagger and 1-year-old Stella. They also have children from their previous relationships. Edwards shares 12-year-old son Bentley with ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout McKinney and Standifer welcomed 7-year-old son Hudson during her first marriage to Zachary Stephens.

Having three boys and one girl might be perfect for the couple. The self-proclaimed “trashy fast fooder” posted a photo of the three youngest children on Instagram on August 30. “What a crew 📸,” she captioned the update.

Standifer, 24, said she wasn’t interested in expanding her family when fans started to speculate about the couple welcoming more babies.

“Looks like it’s time to start filling up the back row [of the car],” the viewer wrote under the post, per In Touch Weekly.

“Hahahahahahaha… No,” Standifer responded.

Other people in the comment section talked about Jagger still using a pacifier and the way Stella was positioned in her seat.

“Car seat saftey isn’t a parenting choice Fix her straps and rear face until AT LEAST 2,” one fan wrote.

“Soooo when is the one on the left gonna give that thing in his mouth up???” another noted. “Not to be rude but you can already see he starting to mess his teeth up!!”

Edwards Revealed He Fought With Production Before Firings

Edwards and Standifer — along with his parents, Jen and Larry Edwards — were fired from “Teen Mom OG” in March after an explosive blowout at the reunion. The incident went down between Larry Edwards and Bookout’s husband, Taylor McKinney, but the whole Edwards crew was let go.

Months later, Ryan Edwards said he had a conflict with “Teen Mom OG” producers the last time they were at his Tenessee home.

“What got me is when they took my flag down off the porch. They laid it on the ground and when I went down to pick it up they told me it was in their shot,” Edwards, 33, told The Sun. “I got real angry because it was an American flag and they said it was in their way. I said ‘Either put it back on the post or leave’ and that was the last time they ever came back, I guess.”

Edwards’ Statement Might Conflict With Standifer’s Statements

While Edwards admitted to The Sun he got into an argument with MTV’s production crew, Standifer told Without a Crystal Ball that “nothing” had happened before they were fired from the series.

“Nothing happened, literally, nothing,” she said. “Maci’s agent went above their heads and went to Viacom and said that they wanted to focus on all of Maci’s abilities and whatever she does and that we took up the time on the show that she could be using to show all that.”

Standifer has slammed Bookout various times since the dismissals. Most recently, she told The Sun Bookout “uses her own kids to make a buck.”

