‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans Slammed for Requesting Gifts From Fans

“Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans recently faced backlash for saving expensive items on her Amazon wish list, despite owning thousands of dollars in taxes, The Sun reported.

The outlet wrote that Jenelle saved a number of items, including a $1200 pool vacuum and two pink wireless gaming mice, and even “resorted to asking fans for gifts through her Amazon wish list.”

Fans Slam Jenelle on Reddit

“Teen Mom” fans were unimpressed with Jenelle’s wish list request and took to Reddit to share their thoughts on the controversial MTV star.

“Can’t afford vet bills, can’t afford shit like a $16 pink gaming mouse, can’t afford pots and pans or a vacuum. But can afford a smoker and Alienware laptop. Make it make sense,” one Redditor wrote.

“If she really wanted a pool cleaner she can get [one] for 6-700 dollars not the top of line $1200. Mine just went out and dreading dropping this much. Owning a pool is very expensive,” another fan pointed out.

“Not the $1250 automatic vacuum for someone who never leaves the house,” a third user joked.

“There’s no way someone bought this crap for her! I hope she did,” a fourth user wrote.

Fans Criticize Jenelle’s Spending Habits

Jenelle’s Amazon wish list drama isn’t the first time she’s faced criticism for her spending habits.

Last month, fans slammed Jenelle and her husband, David Eason, for buying a $1500 smoker while owing thousands of dollars in taxes.

Fans took to Reddit to express their confusion regarding the couple’s financial situation.

“My guess is she got a hefty pension off MTV. None of the girls will ever have to work again,” one Redditor wrote.

“Maybe she stole babs credit card,” another user joked.

“Probably just got their tax return,” a third user wrote, to which another user replied, “you have to pay taxes to get a tax return.”

Jenelle Opens a Fan’s Gift on TikTok

In an April 2022 TikTok, Jenelle opened an Amazon package sent to her by a fan.

She started the video by saying, “hey y’all, so I got an Amazon package and I had no idea who it was from because I haven’t ordered anything from Amazon lately.”

The “16 and Pregnant” alum went on to say that she suspected the gift was an item from her Amazon wish list. She then opened the gift, which turned out to be a beige-colored sundress and a heartfelt note.

Jenelle thanked the fan for the gift, stating, “thank you so much Allison. I appreciate it.”

“Teen Mom” viewers expressed their thoughts on the dress in the comment section.

“I love this dress color,” one fan wrote.

“Oh that’s a beautiful dress,” another TikTok user wrote, “Love [those] types of dresses.”

“The shout out was very nice,” a third user commented, “AND Alison love the sundress.”

Another fan requested that Jenelle make another video with the dress on, writing, “will you do a try on? It looks so cute.”

“Teen Mom 2” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

READ NEXT: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Fans Praise Kailyn Lowry for Teaching Lux About Commitment