WATCH: Trailer for ‘Teen Mom’ Spinoff With Jenelle Evans Drops

MTV alum Jenelle Evans made a cameo appearance in the first trailer for the new “Teen Mom” series, dubbed “The Next Chapter.” MTV canceled “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2,” and then combined the cast to create a new series.

“You were there when they first became moms. Now be there as they turn their next page together,” the trailer says.

“Tuesdays on MTV, follow moms from ‘Teen Mom OG’ and ‘Teen Mom 2’ in one mother of a supersized series. ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter: The celebrations are bigger; the relationships are stronger but the setbacks are tougher than ever,” the trailer teases. “The moms are back and having each others backs in the biggest ‘Teen Mom’ ever.”

Who’s Going to Be on the New Show?

Featured on the new show is Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell Baltierra, Cheyenne Floyd, Amber Portwood, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline and Ashley Jones. Kailyn Lowry and Chelsea Houska were asked to participate, but they declined to join the new series.

Some of the dads will also be included in the show. The trailer showed Bar Smith and Sean Austin, who seemingly looked at wedding rings with his daughter, Kloie, and Cline’s best friend, Chau.

Messer’s boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley, also made an appearance in the teaser, with Aleeah asking Messer and Mobley if they planned to get married.

DeJesus was one of the “Teen Mom” stars who promoted the trailer on Instagram. “Teen Mom OG + Teen Mom 2 are expecting a baby and it’s called: #TeenMom: The Next Chapter!” she wrote. “🥳 We’re combining forces and sticking together so don’t miss when it premieres September 6 at 8/7c on @mtv! 😍”

Evans previously disclosed that she talked to MTV cameras after she attended DeJesus’ “I Won” party for her victory in her lawsuit against Lowry.

“Was MTV there at the party? Yes. Did they film me at the party? Yes, I signed an agreement to film,” she said in a May YouTube video.

Evans was fired from the series in 2019 after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed their French bulldog, Nugget. Eason was released from his contract the year before after he made homophobic and racist comments online.

What We Know About the Evolving Teen Mom Franchise

The first season of “The Next Chapter” will have 15 episodes, according to Variety.

MTV is also bringing back “Teen Mom: Family Reunion, where the cast seek treatment to improve their relationships. In the first season of “Family Reunion,” the cast met with Dr. Cheyenne Bryant to work on their bonds with the father of their children.

A report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup said season 2 will focus on the connection the moms have with their own mothers.

“They are planning to do a mother/daughter theme for at least some of the trip. They are going to bring girls from all three [‘Teen Mom’] shows and the girls’ mothers,” an insider told The Ashley. “Last year they gave the cast therapy to help them get along better with their baby daddies, and this season they will work on the relationships they have with their parents.”

Don’t miss “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter,” when it airs Tuesday, September 6 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.