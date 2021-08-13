Tyler Baltierra Made Major Money Off Flipping Michigan Home

“Teen Mom OG” star Tyler Baltierra exceeded a profit of $100,000 after he flipped a Burtchville, Michigan home in October 2020, The Sun wrote in an exclusive report. The father-of-three made $101,560 after buying the home for $73,440 in March 2016 and listing it for $169,900 on June 26, 2020, the outlet noted. Baltierra wound up with more than his asking price.

Like “Teen Mom” star Chelsea Houksa and Kailyn Lowry, Baltierra documented some of the process on social media.

“New house is finally going to be done this week. Here is a sneak peek! I’ll post more when I cross the finish line lol!” Baltierra wrote in November 2016, sharing a before-and-after of the kitchen sink he redid.

It wasn’t just the instruction Baliterra helped with, he also had a hand in the decoration. One of his invasions was to have “rustic rope tiebacks” and burlap curtains. “It’s AWESOME when the image in your head becomes reality!” he captioned his Instagram post.

Baliterra even shared a picture of himself taking down a wall, which he deemed as useless. “Renovation while jammin to The Miracles,” he wrote in February 2016. “Pointless wall is down!”

The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, according to The Sun. Baltierra chose granite countertops, a farm sink and hardwood floors for the kitchen, living room and dining room, they added.

Baltierra is married to “Teen Mom OG” star Catelynn Lowell. The couple has three children together: Carly (who they placed for adoption) and two younger daughters: Nova and Vaeda. Lowell is currently pregnant with their fourth child, another girl.

Baltierra ‘Geeks’ About Renovations

After he renovated their first home, the Baliterras purchased a farmhouse built by Great Lakes Captain George W. Smith.

“Wrap-around porch is starting to really take shape on our 1869 Octagon Farmhouse built by Great Lakes Captain George W. Smith,” he wrote in 2017. “I am just now starting to design the inside & I’m getting GEEKED about it!”

“I’m so addicted to this house rehab business,” he explained in a post from April 2018.

“I want the dingy, dirty, & broken homes. It’s so awesome to see the image in your head come to life right before your eyes!” Baliterra continued. “I’m really considering exploring this passion of mine & making it into a realty business, it just feels right!”

Baliterra Is Also Passionate About Improving His Body

Houses aren’t the only thing Baltierra likes to improve. He’s also passionate about working on his fitness.

Within one year, Batlierra added 30 pounds of muscle. “My goal was to gain as much much muscle mass as I could with the least amount of fat as possible,” he captioned a before-and-after photo on June 10. “I’m not exactly where I want to be yet, but I have to remind myself to appreciate the journey & acknowledge where I started from.”

One of Baltierra’s goal is to get a “V-shaped” back. “I have some more fat-shredding to do before I go back to a lean bulk & I already can’t wait!” he wrote on Instagram in July.

“This whole cutting phase, while maintaining muscle mass, is harder than I anticipated & requires a lot more patience than I thought!” the MTV star continued. “I just keep telling myself though…“CONSISTENCY, INEVITABLY = RESULTS.”

READ NEXT: Tyler Baltierra Reveals Communication Issues With Carly