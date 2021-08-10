Vee Rivera Breaks Down While Secretly Filming Her Child

“Teen Mom 2” star Vee Rivera cried while she was recording her 5-year-old daughter Vivi without her knowing. The “Baby Mamas No Drama” host shared various videos to her Instagram stories on August 7, The Sun first reported.

Rivera, 27, became choked up after she realized Vivi was singing “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri.

“I danced this song with her and Isaac at our wedding. It always makes me so emotional,” she wrote, per The Sun. “If this doesn’t make you cry the second you listen to it, I don’t know what will.”

Rivera shares Vivi with her husband, 29-year-old Jo Rivera. He is also the father of an 11-year-old son, Isaac, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Kailyn Lowry. Though Lowry and Rivera had a rocky relationship in the beginning, they went on to become friends and now co-host “Baby Mamas No Drama.”

They had a minor fallout after Lowry discovered something Rivera said a long time ago and briefly stopped recoding. The women haven’t shared many details about their fight on the podcast or social media, but they revealed that they filmed it for “Teen Mom 2.”

Lowry Might Have Given Rivera COVID-19

Lowry apologized to Rivera after she contracted COVID-19 following a family vacation to the Dominican Republic. Lowry didn’t think she had the virus because she tested negative two times before she recorded with Rivera for a podcast episode.

Lowry, 29, revealed on their August 3 podcast that she would have quarantined if she knew she was positive. “I just felt bad because obviously we were on vacation and I would not have been around people if I knew I had COVID but I tested negative twice,” she said.

Rivera said most people would “bound” to get COVID-19. “I can’t believe we have it at the same time. Like, I never had it. This is the first time,” she said. “I’ve been lucky enough to never have it, to never catch it, been dodging that b**** for two years and then you gave it to me.”

Rivera Hated Having to Stay Away From Vivi

Even though Rivera’s at-home COVID-19 test came back positive, her husband’s and Vivi’s tests were negative. That meant Rivera was quarantining so that her daughter and partner didn’t get sick.

Vivi made sure to keep her distance from her mother, who lost her sense of taste and smell.

“She’s not having it. She does not want to be near me and it’s the saddest thing,” the podcast host said in an Instagram video. “I just want to smell her. I want to be able to smell her again. I want to be able to kiss my husband again. I’m miserable.”

Her husband was also staying away. “Jo’s sleeping in the den, which I have a bone to pick with him. He’s been sleeping with me since the beginning,” she said. “Now he acts like I’m the cooty queen he don’t want to be near me.”

Rivera said that her husband was acting like she had “cooties” since she was positive.

READ NEXT: Kailyn Lowry Blamed for Friend’s COVID Diagnosis