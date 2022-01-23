Abigail Heringer Googles ‘The Bachelor’ & Sees Something Strange About Herself

Abigail Heringer made her reality television debut on Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor” in early 2021. Heringer was the franchise’s first-ever deaf contestant, and she decided to be very open and honest about her disability to raise awareness and to give others hope.

Although Heringer didn’t find her happily ever after with James, she did end up falling in love on “Bachelor in Paradise” over the summer of 2021. She has been dating Noah Erb for about six months now, and the two seem happier than ever before.

Heringer appears to have fully adopted the influencer life, and often shares collaborations on Instagram. She’s also fairly into TikTok, and has a decent following on that platform as well. In mid-January 2022, Heringer made a TikTok after she Googled ‘The Bachelor’ and found something a bit strange — that she clearly found bothersome.

Heringer Was Listed as ‘Deaf Girl’ in Google Search Results for ‘The Bachelor’

Those who use Google as a search engine might know that there are often areas of general information that aim to give people a quick glimpse of something, be it a person, a television show, an event, or something along those lines.

When Heringer Googled “The Bachelor,” Google pulled some information from a website and listed Herigner as the “deaf girl.”

“Token deaf girl reporting for duty,” Heringer captioned her TikTok video. She showed her disbelief by giving a thumbs down and throwing virtual “tomatoes.” Fans took to the comments section of the post to share their feelings on the search result. While some praised Heringer for being someone they look up to because of her openness about her disability, others were bothered that she was listed as such in Google.

“Who in their right mind thinks that’s an acceptable way to describe someone,” one TikTok user commented.

“That’s not even a thing I remember about you except when it’s referenced. You are one of the most real and genuine women I look up to,” another person wrote.

“Oh now I’m mad MAD they did not do this to our girl,” a third comment read.

“That is so stupid. That is not defining,” a fourth person added.

Heringer is no longer listed as “deaf girl” in Google search results for “The Bachelor.”

Heringer Was the First Hearing Impaired Person on ‘The Bachelor’

From the start, Heringer was well-liked, and many people associated with the show sang her praises — including Chris Harrison, who was the host at the time.

“Abigail is one of our favorites,” Harrison said in December 2019. “This is an absolute gem of a woman and impossible not to fall in love with… Just a beautiful, sincere, true definition of someone here for the right reasons,” he added.

Both Heringer and her sister, Rachel, were born with congenital hearing loss, and underwent surgery for cochlear implants when they were 2-years-old, according to their mom, who spoke with the Salem Statesman Journal ahead of Heringer’s “Bachelor” debut.

“I was surprised she was willing to share her story about her hearing loss. It’s something she usually doesn’t talk much about,” Heringer’s mom, Suzie, told the outlet. “With her disability, if that can impact one other person, it’s worth sharing the story,” she added.

