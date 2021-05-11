‘Bachelorette’ Meets Secret Sibling She Never Knew She Had

This former “Bachelorette” lead received some interesting news recently; she has a secret sister.

A couple of weeks ago, Ali Fedotowsky-Manno took to her Instagram Stories to let her fans know that she had something super exciting to share with them. Ali admitted that it was something very personal, so she wanted to wait for the right time to let everyone know what was going on. Turns out, Ali recently learned that she has a sister.

“Meet my sister. Cause I just met her too,” Ali captioned an Instagram photo of herself hugging her half-sister, Tonya. “That’s right. This is my dad’s daughter that he just found out about late last year. He’s 69 years old. I’ll never forget the FaceTime when he told me ‘You have a sister.’ Sure dad, I know. ‘NO ANOTHER sister!’ What?!?” Ali wrote.

“I was surprised, excited, had a million questions but mostly so so so happy to be expanding our family,” the former reality star and mother of two added.

Ali has two other siblings, Raya and Michael.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ali Met Her Sister in Massachusetts in April

After leaving California for Nashville, Ali took a trip to Massachusetts, where she grew up, to meet with her half-sister Tonya for the very first time.

In an Instagram post, Ali admitted that she was super curious about Tonya, and wanted to know everything about her. So, she traveled to New England and got some answers. The best part? the two women totally hit it off!

“When I went to Massachusetts last month, I got to meet her and wow! Just wow! I INSTANTLY felt like she was my best friend! Someone I could talk to about anything. In fact, I cried when I first saw her. She has my grandma Molly‘s eyes. I’m crying as I write this just thinking about it,” Ali wrote in the Instagram caption.

“Tonya – Welcome to the family. We may have just met, but I feel like I’ve known you my whole life,” she added.

Ali did not reveal how her dad found out about Tonya or why she just found out about her half-sister now. It’s possible — and likely — that her dad or Tonya did a DNA test and found each other based on the results.

Fans Think Ali & Tonya Look Alike

Although Ali didn’t provide her 1 million Instagram followers with more details about Tonya, fans seem thrilled for Ali and Tonya. Many commented on the post, letting Ali know that they think that she and Tonya look alike.

“Wow you guys look so much alike,” wrote one Instagram user.

“The surprise news! Wow, even bigger and better than I was thinking…how special to begin this bond now,” added another.

“Wow that’s amazing! So happy for you,” echoed a third.

Even Ali’s mom, Beth, commented.

“So happy that this has all transpired… we are so blessed to have Tonya and her family in our lives,” Beth wrote in the comments section of the post.

“We truly are!” Ali responded.

READ NEXT: Does Ali Fedotowsky-Manno Want Another Baby?