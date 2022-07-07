Former ‘Bachelorette’ Star Felt ‘Sheer Terror’ Over Major Life Development

One former “Bachelorette” star just made a significant life change and admitted it prompted a lot of big feelings. Back in 2014, Andi Dorfman led season 10 of “The Bachelorette” and got engaged to Josh Murray. The engagement lasted about six months, and Dorfman stayed away from joining any additional “The Bachelor” franchise shows, like “Bachelor in Paradise.” Now, she’s found love off-screen, and she recently shared news about a cross-country move with her fiance.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dorfman Bid Farewell to Los Angeles

On June 29, Dorfman shared a revealing post on her Instagram page. The photo showed her in an empty room, perching herself on one suitcase. She included a lengthy caption in the post explaining what she termed “Chapter 3.”

“It seems like just yesterday I was saying goodbye to NYC and hello to LA. And now, two years later, in the latest chapter of life … I say goodbye and hello yet again.” “The Bachelorette” star explained she was moving to Greenville, South Carolina, and she was “A bit scared but also ready to embrace you and build a life with my favorite resident of yours.”

Dorfman’s favorite Greenville resident is, naturally, her fiance Blaine Hart. She went public with her romance as she celebrated New Year’s Eve, noting he was her “favorite thing from 2021.” She also teased 2022 might “very well be the best one yet!” Indeed, it appears that has been the case for the former “Bachelorette.”

A New Life in South Carolina Is Awaits

In March, People revealed Dorfman and Hart had gotten engaged during a romantic beach proposal. While Hart’s Instagram page is private, his bio notes he is a senior vice president for the commercial real estate firm CBRE in Greenville. Given his career, and Dorfman’s willingness to move from her hometown of Atlanta, Georgia to New York City to Los Angeles over the past few years, it seems logical she would relocate for him. Even though she said she was ready for this new adventure, she also noted, “I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t feeling the bitter, the sweet and frankly, the sheer terror that comes with change.”

Dorfman’s caption continued, “The bitter part will have me missing my friends and the joyful life that I have built here.” She added she would greatly miss the “ocean breeze and California sunsets” that “brought so much peace to my soul.” Despite that, Dorfman believes, “The life I want to live has and always will be the one rooted with love.” She continued, “And I have never been more sure that I have found that (thanks to you @blaineh86).” The former “Bachelorette” acknowledged starting over in a new place can be difficult, but in this case, she knows she’s not alone and “that brings me more peace than the ocean breeze.”

In May, Dorfman shared on Instagram that she and her fiance had bought a plot of land in Greenville, where they plan to build a home together. She told ET Online the pair will have an intimate wedding in Italy, with only about 75 people invited. Her move to South Carolina might feel a bit intimidating to “The Bachelorette” star, but she’s also clearly thrilled to build this new life with her future husband.