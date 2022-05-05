Arie Luyendyk ‘Could Be Gone for a Month’ While Filming New Reality Show

Arie Luyendyk has left home to film a new reality show, though he hasn’t shared exactly what series he has agreed to do.

“So, I’m slightly terrified because I’m actually packing to go on another TV show,” Arie said in a video posted to his Instagram Stories. “And I could be gone for as long as three weeks, away from Lauren and the babies. It’s something that we, you know, agreed to as a family, but it’s still so hard to think about being away from Lauren on Mother’s Day and not saying the babies for this long. So I’m getting a little bit sad about it,” Arie said.

The former “Bachelor” star is currently filming and could be gone for up to a month, depending on how he does. On May 3, 2022, Arie’s wife, Lauren Luyendyk, took to her Instagram Stories to share that her husband is going to be gone for an unknown amount of time — up to one month — which suggests that he’s doing some kind of competition show.

Arie Signed an NDA as Part of His Contract to Do This New Show

Arie hasn’t been able to give fans any details about what he’s doing or what show he’s going to be on. He said that he signed an NDA that is meant to ensure that he doesn’t give away any information or details about what he’s working on.

“I’m also excited because this is something that is really, really cool,” Arie said. “It’s kind of a once in a lifetime thing. I can’t talk about the show itself ‘cuz I have an NDA, but I’m prepared, Arie said.

And so he has packed his bags and head out to an undisclosed location to film this new show, which will eventually be revealed. Arie hasn’t been on social media since he left, which suggests that he doesn’t have his phone on him while he’s filming.

Meanwhile, Lauren has the help of her mom at home. She’s been great in helping out with Alessi, Senna and Lux, according to Lauren.

Fans Have Been Guessing the Show on Social Media

Lots of people are wondering what Arie is filming and have been putting their best guesses on social media. A Reddit thread dedicated to Arie’s big secret has all kinds of guesses from “The Amazing Race” to “Survivor.”

“Isn’t he in real estate? Home improvement or house hunting-type show, I bet,” one Redditor commented on a thread about Arie’s new gig.

“A cooking show…. Calling it now,” someone else suggested. Another Reddit user agreed, adding that Arie could be joining the cast of “Worst Cooks in America” as Bachelor Nation has been represented on the show in the past.

“Definitely some type of elimination show. I think it’s something like survivor or amazing race. Someone else commented it probably isn’t amazing race and idk how long survivor would last but probably longer than 3 weeks,” a third comment read.

“Totally related to racing or home improvement/real estate/houses,” a fourth person wrote.

