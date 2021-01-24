Armie Hammer DMed ‘Bachelor’ Star

As Armie Hammer continues to dominate headlines over cannibalism fetish accusations, a Bachelor Nation star is revealing she once exchanged DMs with the actor. Natasha Parker, a contestant on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, made the revelation on the latest episode of her Bachelor Nation podcast, Click Bait.

“For the record, in the height of BLM [Black Lives Matter], Armie was very, uh, vocal on Instagram and I messaged him about that,” revealed Parker. “And we talked a little bit and he did not for the record say anything rude or mean back… or nasty. It was a very pleasant conversation. For the record.”

Her attempts to move on with the conversation were halted by co-host Joe Amabile. “Clearly we’re not going to let this go.”

“I have, we have DMed and my DMs was not nasty like that. They were not, they was nice,” continued Parker. She later added, “There was no potential to meet up. He didn’t tell me he wanted to eat my heart or anything.”

After the revelation, Amabile made a play on the podcast’s name, saying “We’re using that as clickbait,” to which fellow co-host Tayshia Adams chimed in, “Yeah, literally.”

Hammer Is Embroiled in Claims of a Cannibalism Fetish

Following his split from ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers, Hammer was accused of sending Instagram messages discussing “fantasies of rape and cannibalism,” reports Screerant.

Among the messages, published by Daily Mail from the Instagram account House of Effie, are “I want your blood. I want you to feed me with it” and “I am 100% cannibal. I want to eat you.”

However, as Glamour noted the messages are unverified.

Following the accusations, Hammer exited Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding. In a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter, Hammer wrote, “I’m not responding to these bulls**t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Domincan Republic. Liongate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”

Hammer’s Ex-Girlfriend Courtney Vucekovich Claims Hammer said he wanted to ‘Barbecue & Eat’ Her

Hammer’s ex-girlfriend, Courtney Vucekovich, recently spoke with Page Six about the few months she dated the actor in 2020. The former couple dated from June to July.

“He said to me he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it,” said the Flashd app creator. She added, “He says, ‘I want to take a bite out of you.’ If I had a little cut on my hand, he’d like suck it or lick it. That’s about as weird as we got.”

While she said she just would not think about his “weird” comments, she did call him out for “manipulation.”

“He enters your life in such a big way,” Vucekovich told the publication. “He’s such a captivating person. He has such a presence and he’s aware of that and he uses it in such a way that most women would think, ‘Oh my gosh, this is amazing,’ but especially young women, that’s kind of the scary part — how good he is at active manipulation and making you feel like he’s never felt this way about anybody.”

She went on to accuse the actor of “grooming” her and being “obsessive,” sending her 100 messages a day when they were apart.

Vucekovich discussed what she claimed was his heavy drinking and drug use, saying he “convinced me that these things were OK and he put me in some dangerous situations where I was not OK.” She did not go into great detail.

