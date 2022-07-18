‘Bachelorette’ Hints Ex Is Not as ‘Sweet’ as It Appears on Social Media

One former star from “The Bachelorette” opened up her Instagram page to fan questions over the weekend, and she shared some interesting responses. She soon deleted one particular slide that quickly sparked a lot of buzz, but not before others could notice it.

Ashley Hebert fell in love with J.P. Rosenbaum during her season that aired in 2011, and they married in December 2012, noted Us Weekly. However, their fairy tale romance took a turn, and the two split in October 2020. They co-parent their two children, Fordham and Essex, and they are careful about what they say about one another. Here, however, Hebert shared some thoughts that gave “Bachelor Nation” fans a bit of insight from a different perspective.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hebert Noted Things Are Not Always as They Seem

In her July 17 Instagram stories, Hebert replied to one fan who said, “JP used the words stable and civil to describe your relationship. What about you?” Hebert replied, “He did? Lol Those words sound political to me. I think we are fine. Very focused on the kids. No frills. Lol.” That response was not particularly controversial, and she left that slide live on her Instagram stories. The one she deleted seemed to hint at a bit more, though.

When a fan asked why Hebert and Rosenbaum divorced, noting her ex-husband was “so sweet,” Hebert wrote a lengthy reply.

“I’m not saying this to comment on anyones sweetness lol…. But I always find these messages interesting because unless you know someone in person…how do you know that they are sweet? Honestly, most of the people I love from the bachelor/bachelorette are not super beloved on social media. It’s really interesting to me how different people can come across on social media and in person…”

As she noted, Hebert wrote this intending it as a general comment, not specific to Rosenbaum. “The Bachelorette” fans on Reddit, however, had plenty of opinions regarding what Hebert shared. “Did you expect either of them to go public with what is an intensely person[al] matter? They’re both taking the high road,” one person noted.

She Has Moved on & Is ‘Glowing Finally’

More than one “Bachelor Nation” fan on Reddit mentioned the recent incident that prompted a lot of outrage, when the couple’s kids had COVID and Rosenbaum took them to the pool at his condo complex. One person mentioned that incident and added, “How sweet can he be? That example alone shows a selfish jerk.” That same Redditor questioned, “Should a woman stay in a bad marriage with a perceived ‘sweet’ man?” Another person noted, “There is nothing worse than an a****** who is charming in public, so no one believes you that they’re actually an a******. I think this is what she’s getting at.” Someone else commented, “Always seemed so phoney to me – glad to see her so happy and glowing finally.”

Some Redditors thought Hebert seemed “petty” with her answers and perhaps should have ignored the questions about Rosenbaum entirely. Someone else noted, “It seems like she is fed up with bachelor fans constantly mourning a relationship she was unhappy in…But I can see how over time it’s super grating on her to be told how amazing her marriage was and how strong her relationship with him still is when it isn’t.”

Hebert did note her ex is “very responsible and scheduled,” so she never has “to worry about the kids when they are with him. I know they are in good hands!” She also shared a bit regarding what she likes about her current boyfriend, food blogger Yanni Georgoulakis. “He’s so calm and kinda quiet and mysterious…and very understanding and kind.” She noted they love being silly together and “He’s also one of those guys that if you vocalize that something is bothering you..he is very attentive and will do anything he can to help make it better.” Regardless of what went down behind the scenes between Hebert and Rosenbaum, “The Bachelorette” fans are glad she seems to be quite happy now.