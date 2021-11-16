Astrid Loch & Kevin Wendt Show Off Their Baby’s Nursery: PHOTOS

Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt can check their baby’s nursery off of their list.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” couple are ready to welcome their baby, who seems to be overdue based on Kevin’s November 7th Instagram post that teased the newborn’s impending arrival.

In September, Astrid joked to fans, “Nursery update: there is no update,” per Us Weekly. She added, “Furniture is taking a while to get here, but all the little things have arrived.”

But two months later, all is done. In a blog for People, Astrid credited West Coast Kids for getting the nursery completed ahead of baby Wendt’s birth.

The mom-to-be added that she plans to “spend as much time in the nursery soaking up the peace and quiet” before the baby arrives.

“It’s quickly become my favorite room in the house,” she added.

Astrid Teased That the Nursery Theme Was Inspired by the Couple’s First Meeting on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Astrid and Kevin first met on the “Bachelor in Paradise” beach in Mexico in 2018, so perhaps it’s no surprise that they decided to create a nautical-themed nursery for their newborn. In a series of photos shared to Instagram, the two posed in the light-filled room, which features neutral grey and white striped walls, wicker baskets, a white crib, and a slate blue dresser.

The photos also reveal that the room includes boat and lighthouse décor, a whale shape piggy bank, and a cozy chair nook. A white rocker with a blue and white plaid pillow sits under a rack filled with books and lettering that says, “One more bedtime story.”

In the comment section to Astrid’s post, Kevin zeroed in on the row of children’s books and wrote, “I should pre read some of those books tonight, just to make sure no words are toooo tough. I really want to make a good first impression.”

There is also a wicker whale and a fish–themed mobile hanging over the crib.

A photo of the baby’s closet shows an organized space that features shelving and a hanging space, and it is already filled with gender-neutral shoes and onesies.

In her post, Astrid tagged several of the brands she used in her baby’s nursery, including Baby Letto, Timberwood Designs, Playtex, Kate Spade, and more.

Kevin Shared a Behind the Scenes Before and After Tour of the Room

In a video shared to his Instagram page, Kevin showed the baby’s room before it was finished, complete with boxes on the floor and unfinished walls. He then fast-forwarded to him walking back in the room to show off the finished product.

“We truly came together as a team and built this nursery with so much damn love and fun in mind,” the dad-to-be captioned the post. “This baby is in for a wild ride in this little family.”

Astrid also chimed in to thank her man for all of his hard work on the room.

“Thanks for being the best daddy and moving things 100 times until it all looked just right,” she wrote.

READ NEXT: Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick Wedding Update