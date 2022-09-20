​​‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 Spoilers for the Finale & ‘After the Final Rose’ Part 2

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey are concluding their time as co-leads on season 19 of “The Bachelorette.” After a tumultuous few weeks, they have narrowed their suitors down to just one each: Tino Franco and Erich Schwer.

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 19 OF “THE BACHELORETTE.”

Will the women, who were spurned during Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor,” get engaged? Are the potential couples still together? Who will be handing out the roses next?

“Gabby and Rachel are each down to one man looking for lifelong love, but that doesn’t mean it’s smooth sailing to an engagement for these Bachelorettes,” according to the episode description. “Both women will join Jesse Palmer as they watch the shocking conclusions to their journeys play out live in-studio and for all of America to see.”

ABC is also teasing “a never-before-seen interactive viewing experience.”

Here is what you need to know:

Windey & Erich Schwer Are Together, But Maybe Not Engaged

Erich Schwer is Windey’s last man standing in her final week on “The Bachelorette.” But as viewers have seen, the 29-year-old shared his desire to simply date Windey.

“I do love Erich with all my heart so I do want a proposal from him,” Windey says in this week’s trailer. She adds, “I want to leave here engaged. If he doesn’t propose, I’ll be devastated.”

Despite their on-screen tension, Reality Steve reported that they do leave Mexico as a couple. He wrote, “Whatever drama goes down in Mexico, it’s not like anyone else comes back for her. He’s the only guy left. They work through it and are together today.”

But the blogger has back-tracked previous claims they are engaged.

“I did hear a possibility that maybe they didn’t get engaged in Mexico and they just left dating, but I was never able to confirm that,” Reality Steve continued. “The main thing that I doubled checked on was were they still together and I was told they absolutely are.”

Since those reports, Schwer has become ensnared in a Jed Wyatt-type scandal. Yet, Reality Steve has doubled down on claims the couple is together.

“The last I’d heard is that Gabby and Erich were still together, but that was last week,” he wrote in his most recent blog. “I have no idea if/what this revelation from Amanda will do to their relationship. But if the Nate story that I posted got addressed on [“Men Tell All”], I gotta believe this HAS to be brought up on the ATFR in some way.”

Will Erich Schwer Address His Recent Scandals?

Erich Schwer will take the “After the Final Rose” stage and it begs the question, will he address his recent scandals?

In September, a photo of Schwer’s high school yearbook showed the real estate analyst in blackface.

He did issue a statement on Instagram, writing, “I wholeheartedly apologize for the insensitive photo of me in Blackface from my high school yearbook that has been circulating. What I thought at the time was a representation of my love for Jimi Hendrix, was nothing but ignorance. I was naive to the hurtful implications of my actions to the Black community and those closest to me, and will forever regret my offensive and damaging behavior. I am deeply ashamed by my actions and understand that my apology is only the first step in taking accountability.”

Schwer was once again the subject of controversy when Amanda Kaylor alleged on BachelorNation.Scoop that the two were dating up until the start of filming and he even met her son. According to her statement, he informed her of the show two weeks before leaving and called the dating process “acting.”

Kaylor said he reached out after filming to wish her well but not in an attempt to rekindle their romance. Schwer has yet to address her claims.

Recchia & Tino Franco Split

Recchia gives her final rose to Tino Franco, leaving the season engaged to the general contractor, Reality Steve reported. “Tino truly is the man of my dreams,” she said in a promo. “This is the day I’ve been waiting for my whole life.”

But, after leaving Mexico, their communication broke down and they eventually split.

Reality Steve explained on his blog that there was “a lull” and they “stopped talking or communication was poor.” He added that at some point she wanted to return the engagement ring and simply date Franco.

“That’s not what Tino wanted, but apparently never told her that wouldn’t work for him because he was afraid he’d lose her,” the blogger explains.

At some point during the “murky” portion of their relationship, Franco kissed a girl during a night out. It is not known who the woman in question is, but the 27-year-old comes clean, telling the pilot it was just one time.

“At that point, Rachel ended it with him. That’s the argument we see in the promos,” writes Reality Steve. “Was told Tino knows he screwed up, has apologized, but Rachel is checked out of the relationship. Doesn’t seem to be any reconciliation coming at the ATFR. My guess based on what I heard is that if Rachel would’ve given it another chance at the time, Tino would want that, but he understood why Rachel made the decision she did. He broke her trust with his actions when he should’ve told her immediately. Not to mention he shouldn’t have cheated in the first place.”

The Next Bachelor Is Named

(SPOILER): As we know, Caila filmed an intro video and we thought she was Bachelorette until they went with JoJo. But from what I’ve been told, it’s going to be Zach. And here is footage I was sent today from this past Saturday of Zach filming his intro video in Austin. pic.twitter.com/mNJu3XQTZi — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) September 14, 2022

ABC promises “the new Bachelor makes his debut” live during “After the Final Rose.” So will it be one of Recchia and Windey’s former suitors, a past season’s fan-favorite or someone entirely new?

While it is not official until he walks on the stage, Reality Steve is reporting that Zach Shallcross is expected to be named the Bachelor for season 27 of the long-running dating competition.

“(SPOILER): As we know, Caila filmed an intro video and we thought she was Bachelorette until they went with JoJo,” Reality Steve tweeted. “But from what I’ve been told, it’s going to be Zach. And here is footage I was sent today from this past Saturday of Zach filming his intro video in Austin.”

In the footage, the 26-year-old seems to say, “With this, yeah it’s so exciting. Also terrifying. Knowing that at the end of this there’s a chance where this doesn’t work out the way I want it to. But I have to know, oh, this time around it’s going to be different. I’ve learned my lessons from…”

Shallcross is a Tech Executive from Anaheim Hills, California, finishing third among Recchia’s suitors.

“Zach’s perfect woman is compassionate, kind and ready for romance because Zach is excited to lay it on thick,” according to his ABC bio. “He loves to plan thoughtful surprises, and nothing makes him happier than seeing the look of excitement on his partner’s face when his meaningful gifts are appreciated. Zach is serious about finding a love that will lead to marriage, so whatever grand romantic gesture it takes for him to get there, he’s ready to go!”

The three-hour, second part of “The Bachelorette” finale and “After the Final Rose” kicks off at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Trevor Donovan’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Premiere Performance