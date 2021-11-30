Michelle Young’s ‘Bachelorette’ Finale Date & Schedule for the Rest of the Season

For the last six episodes, 30 men have vied for Michelle Young’s heart on “The Bachelorette.” The 28-year-old schoolteacher from Minnesota has narrowed the field to just four men going into hometown dates.

With the holidays on the horizon and “The Bachelor” scheduled to premiere on January 3, 2022, Young is just weeks away from handing out her final rose.

The four men still in the running this week are Nayte Olukoya, Joe Coleman, Rodney Matthews and Brandon Jones.

Here is the schedule for the rest of the season:

Tuesday, November 30: Hometown Dates

“The Bachelorette” will air its hometown dates on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET.

“In a fun twist this season, Michelle’s final four men are bringing their families to her in Minneapolis, Minnesota,” ABC teased in the episode’s synopsis. “Designed to show off some of the guys’ own hometown stories, their dates are filled with skateboarding, apple-picking, a romantic prom and even a confession of falling in love. With so much at stake and so little time left, Michelle knows that tonight’s breakup will be the most difficult of the journey so far, and after seeing some red flags, she begins to wonder if all of her men are ready for love.”

Young enlists the help of her two “Bachelor” besties – Bri Springs and Serena Pitt – to choose who will move on to fantasy suites.

As the episode description reveals, she will have to answer the question: “Did meeting their families change everything?”

Monday, December 6: Men Tell All

“The Bachelorette” will air its Men Tell All special on Monday, December 6, 2021, at 9 p.m. ET, as listed on ABC’s official schedule. It will air after ABC’s “A Very Boy Band Holiday” special.

Reality Steve revealed the special was recorded on November 22, 2021, which was backed up by the YouTube channel, “Hollywood Junket.” Clayton Echard is expected to be announced as “The Bachelor,” though his season has already been filmed.

The dating competition will not air an episode on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. Instead, ABC will be hosting “Live in Front of a Studio Audience,” revisiting “Different Strokes” and “The Facts of Life.”

Tuesday, December 14: Fantasy Suite Dates

“The Bachelorette” is expected to air its Fantasy Suite Dates on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET. The episode has not been officially announced but would fall in line with the season’s schedule thus far.

This week historically sees the lead go on three one-on-one dates, with the opportunity to stay overnight without cameras in the “fantasy suite.” The two men who receive Young’s rose would go on to meet her parents and potentially get down on one knee in the finale.

December 21: Finale & After The Final Rose

“The Bachelorette” is expected to air its Finale and After the Final Rose special on December 21, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET. Reality Steve wrote on his blog, “I believe the schedule says there will be an ATFR on Dec. 21st,” and if recent seasons are an indicator, the special will immediately follow the season’s finale.

Typically, the lead once again goes on one-on-one dates with her final two suitors before introducing them to her parents. The season usually ends with a proposal and Young will have the opportunity to hand out her final rose.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams will resume their hosting duties for “After the Final Rose.”

