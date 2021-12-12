Thomas Jacobs Appears on Becca Kufrin’s Mom’s Holiday Card

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs met on the last season of “Bachelor in Paradise,” and while they didn’t leave the beach as a couple, things between them have been going swimmingly ever since they reconnected after the show.

The two have been spending tons of time together in California, and things seem to be moving at a healthy pace. They’ve already met each other’s families, which is a big step, and they seem to be looking forward to their very first Christmas holiday together.

Becca has been sharing her recent adventures with Thomas on social media, and the two even picked out a Christmas tree together, marking Becca’s very first time getting a real tree. The two have yet to share their upcoming plans for the December 25 holiday, but we’re sure they’ll be posting updates all month long.

Here’s what you need to know:

Becca & Thomas Are Featured on Jill Kufrin’s 2021 Holiday Card

Perhaps one of the most telling signs that things are going great between Becca and Thomas is the fact that Becca’s mom, Jill Kufrin, included two pictures of them on her annual holiday card.

Becca shared a photo of the card on her Instagram Stories, according to this Reddit post, with the caption “Tommy made the card.” The couple is featured in the bottom right corner, snuggling in close to one another, appearing ready for a kiss. Becca has a huge smile on her face and Thomas is wearing a “SOTA” shirt (short for Becca’s home state of Minnesota). The couple is also in a group shot that is featured on the bottom left-hand side of the card.

Thomas got to spend time with Becca’s mom over the Thanksgiving holiday when he traveled to Minnesota with his girlfriend.

“This past week was one of the best yet and my heart is so full. Not only was I able to spend Thanksgiving with my family (last year was a bust, thanks Covid) but I was able to bring @thomasajacobs home to meet the most important people in my life and show him all of the special Minnesotan places that made me who I am today. Thank you Tommy, for soaking it all in and appreciating the little things. Next time we will get you some snow,” Becca captioned an Instagram photo dump back on November 29, 2021.

Fans Think Becca & Thomas Are the Real Deal

Becca, who was previously engaged to Arie Luyendyk and Garrett Yrigoyen, doesn’t seem to be in any kind of rush to move to the next step with Thomas, but fans have definitely noticed a difference in how happy she is this go around.

“Maybe I’ve just blacked Garrett completely out of my mind. But Becca seems SOOOOO much happier with Thomas than she ever did with Garrett,” one Redditor commented on a thread about the holiday card.

“So cute. Making the card feels more serious and permanent than a Bachelor show engagement [to be honest],” added another.

“They seem so solid after only being together for like what 5 months??? i really think they’re going the distance,” another person wrote.

“I love that Thomas isn’t in just one photo, but two! Now I’m thinking they’re really, really serious,” a fourth comment read.

