Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs Reveal Big Decision Regarding Their Future

When Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs first connected during season 7 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” it’s unlikely many fans expected the relationship to last. Jacobs was just coming off of Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette,” where he was portrayed as a villain. In addition, Kufrin was a fairly surprising addition to “Bachelor in Paradise,” considering she had been both a final pick on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of “The Bachelor” and then led her own season of “The Bachelorette.” Both of Kufrin’s “Bachelor Nation” engagements imploded, and viewers were wary that things could go any better with Jacobs the villain. Kufrin and Jacobs did not leave “Paradise” engaged, but they reconnected post-filming and seemed to be the real deal. In the latest “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, they talked about their recent engagement and some details about their future together, including one tidbit might surprise their fans.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kufrin & Jacobs Have Already Discussed One Big Topic

While the “Bachelor in Paradise” stars have only been engaged for a matter of weeks, they have clearly already discussed some details that will affect their relationship further down the line. The pair has already decided they will both change their last names once they are married. Kufrin will not go by solely her maiden name, nor will she change entirely to her husband’s last name. Instead, they will both hyphenate to keep both last names. “The Bachelorette” star noted they will use the hyphenated combination of names for their children when they build their family too.

“I don’t know if it matters [if it’s] Kufrin-Jacobs or Jacobs-Kufrin but we’ll for sure hyphenate and we’ll have our kids hyphenate as well, because they’re part of both of us,” she explained.

Jacobs explained a very sweet reason he felt this was important to do with their names after their wedding. “Since Becca lost her father and it’s her and her sister, I don’t want to see any scenario where there’s not a ‘Kufrin’ going around in the world,” he explained. The “Bachelor in Paradise” star added he felt this would be a special way to honor Kufrin’s late father.

Fans Are Charmed by the Couple’s Decision

“Bachelor Nation” fans seem to approve of the plan, although they also seem unsure which order of names they prefer. In a poll on Reddit, many fans had already guessed the duo might hyphenate their last names. “I normally think hyphenated last names are clunky but Kufrin-Jacobs sounds great together! Plus I could see a little kid on the T-ball team ‘Go KJ!’” one poster noted. “The part about her dad and carrying on the name made me emotional. Thomas is a gem,” someone else shared.

Kufrin may have been hesitant about her romance with Jacobs in the early “Bachelor in Paradise” days, but it’s clear the two have come a long way since then, given the fact she took the reins and proposed to him. Many “Bachelor Nation” fans who have been following this pair’s romance think their decision regarding their last names post-wedding is yet one more sign they really are meant for one another.