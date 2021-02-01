How Brittany Galvin’s Escort Rumors Blew Up on The Bachelor

When new contestant Brittany Galvin joined The Bachelor cast on last week’s episode, the biggest drama that arose was around rumors started by her competitors that she is actually a Chicago-based escort.

On the reality dating show, contestant Anna Redman accused Galvin of being an escort. Once Glavin arrived with the 4 other new woman vying for Matt James‘s heart, Redman started a rumor around the house that she had been warned about Galvin on social media.

Redman told Victoria Larson, “I’ve heard rumors. People have gone under the radar to tell me to watch out for her. That she is entertaining men for money.” She continued the assertion in a confessional, on-camera interview, adding, “There’s a rumor that because she knows all the rich men in Chicago that Brittany is an escort. She may be having a transactional relationship with wealthy men. I could see her playing Matt if that’s what she’s used to doing with men to get what she wants.”

After the episode aired, Galvin denied the rumors against her. In an Instagram story, she wrote, “It’s 2021, you know how prominent sex workers are in this world? Or how many people have OnlyFans? Why are we still judging others. Jealousy and hate really come out when others are doing better in life, but why? Focus on yourself, and if you’re not happy with where you’re on then work on yourself.”

After the Controversial Episode Aired, Galvin Encouraged Her Followers to ‘Be Kind Toward One Another’

Following Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor, which introduced Galvin to Bachelor Nation before quicking attaching the controversial rumor to her character, Galvin was flooded with support on social media from fans and former cast members of the show.

In an Instagram post, Galvin wrote, “I’m so grateful for all the love and support I have received. This is how we need to be toward one another! Last year was challenging for a lot of us, but we adapted and learned the importance of checking in on the people around us. Lets leave all the hate and negativity behind, and keep spreading love and compassion. Putting down other women is not okay. People make mistakes and I would never want anyone to feel the way I felt. So I encourage everyone to be kind toward one another.”

On last week’s episode, Redman confronted Galvin about what she’d heard about her, saying, “We’re all fighting for the same man, so I want to make sure your intentions are pure coming here. Coming into this, I was getting messages from all these people in Chicago and them saying to watch out for this girl and that you’re an escort and all this stuff.”

Galvin denied the accusation and called Redman out for spreading a rumor about someone she didn’t even know. Galvin said, “No, I’m not an escort. It’s so ridiculous to even say that or have that come out of my mouth. I’ve had a boyfriend since I was 16. Making a conclusion about me before you even know me… that’s s—-. I feel like everyone’s against me right now.”

An Anonymous Source Claims Galvin ‘Manipulated’ Him Into Paying for an Expensive Trip With Her

According to The Sun, an anonymous source claims that he was “manipulated” into taking Galvin on a $15,000 trip abroad, but said that he does not believe she is an escort.

The source told The Sun, “I didn’t consider her an escort before and we had always been friends but in hindsight I was very much taken advantage of. She knew I had a crush on her and used it to get to go on a very nice vacation.”

While the source claims the assumption was that the trip with Galvin would be romantic in nature, they “did not end up having sex.” The source explained to The Sun, “She invited me on the trip but only with the expectation I had to pay for everything. And I did pay for everything. It cost between $13K-$15K. She wanted to get out of Chicago and couldn’t afford to go there on her own. I would 100% say I was manipulated into going on the trip with her. I felt very taken advantage of and left because it became apparent to me the affection and attention given from her had been feigned.”

New episodes of The Bachelor season 25 air on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.

READ NEXT: Bachelor Contestant Accused of Deleting Selfie with Trump Flag