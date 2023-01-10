Fans React After Former ‘Bachelor’ Host Shares Majorly Cryptic Message

Former “Bachelor” franchise host Chris Harrison released the first episode of his new podcast on January 9, 2023. The podcast was uploaded in two parts, the first where Harrison addresses his “Bachelor” exit and the second where he chats with his fiancee Lauren Zima.

Toward the very beginning of part one of “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever,” Harrison shared a cryptic message which almost sounded like a warning.

“I’m sure there are a lot of people, well, a few people, that are sitting in Hollywood right now, nervous as hell that I’m doing a podcast,” Harrison said. “And, I guess I would say to those people, if you’re nervous, maybe you should be. Because you probably know that I know,” he added.

Fans Reacted to Harrison’s Cryptic Message on Reddit

Harrison did not elaborate on what he meant by his statement or who he might have been talking about, but his cryptic message has made headlines and many fans have been left trying to figure out what he meant by it.

On Reddit, where Harrison has been completely trashed since his controversial comments, “Bachelor” fans weren’t too concerned about what Harrison had to say. And while some made it clear that they aren’t fans of him, he managed to peak their curiosity nonetheless.

“No sympathy but I’d love to hear whatever dirt he has on the various other a******* in Hollywood,” one Redditor commented on a thread about Harrison’s message.

“He sucks but I want to hear some tea,” someone else added.

“We need the tea! He probably can’t say much though,” a third Reddit user wrote.

“Interesting statement, likely to get people to tune into the podcast,” a fourth person suggested.

Harrison Talked About His ‘Bachelor’ Exit Publicly for the First Time on His Podcast

The title of Harrison’s first podcast is “It’s Time We Talk.” In it, Harrison shared his reasons for doing a podcast, especially now, years after his “Bachelor” exit, and he opened up about everything that happened to him before and after he parted ways with ABC.

“I tried to give you everything I had,” Harrison said.

“You’re the reason I wanted to sit down and have this conversation,” Harrison said, speaking directly to his fans. He went on to say that he regrets not speaking out directly to the fans sooner.

“There was no template for this. There was no playbook. The playbook had been thrown out the window,” he continued. “The toughest thing for me was where to turn. What to do. And, I probably should have led with this, but I was heartbroken. I was gutted. I was embarrassed. I was mad at myself. I was disappointed in myself.”

“The last thing in the world I ever wanted to do was be an agent of anything negative. Whether it had to do with race or anything. The fact that I was involved in this and that I had a big part in this, and I do own that, there were many things out of my control and things definitely spun out of control for a number of reasons, but, for my part in this? I was sick. Sick to my stomach. And I lost 20 pounds. I didn’t sleep. I didn’t eat,” he added.

