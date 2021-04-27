Did Chris Harrison & Lauren Zima Have a Secret Wedding?

Did Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima get married?

In only his second post since announcing his decision to take a step back from Bachelor Nation, Harrison took to Instagram on April 27, 2021, to share a photo of himself and his girlfriend. The two stood arm-in-arm and locked lips for the sweet shot.

“‘I’d stop the world and melt with you’ @laurenzima there’s no one I’d rather celebrate love with and I’ll be your plus one anytime,” Harrison captioned the black-and-white photo, which featured him wearing a suit and Lauren wearing a gown that could easily double as a wedding dress.

The picture instantly caused a frenzy amongst fans, many of whom thought it was a wedding announcement.

Despite his caption literally saying “I’ll be your plus one,” just about everyone through these two had secretly tied the knot. However, both Harrison and Zima took to the comments section of the post to clear up any confusion.

“I love you so much and appreciate all the ‘congrats’! This *bridesmaids* dress is really living above its potential,” Zima commented, confirming that she and Harrison were simply guests at a wedding.

“When we do get married, you’ll be there to light it my friend. Miss you,” Harrison wrote in response to Dennis Weiler, a lighting designer in the television industry.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bachelor Nation Chimed in With Congratulatory Messages for Harrison & Zima

Fans quickly began sending Harrison and Zima congratulatory messages, and even Bachelor Nation chimed in; just about everyone was convinced that these two quietly got hitched.

“If you got married, I’m here for it and huge congratulations!!!! If not, I’m here for it too!! You two are a beautiful pair!” Bachelor Nation’s first-ever “Bachelorette” Trista Sutter commented.

“I just went full CSI mode on this pic and every word in caption and I still have no conclusion other than this is a beautiful picture of you two,” Jason Tartick added.

“WAAAHHHHH!!! Congratulations!!!I was literally just thinking of you two 20 minutes before opening up IG and seeing this! The love vibes are radiating across the country,” Ashley Iaconetti echoed.

“This is wonderful. Congratulations Chris and Lauren! If you’re married wonderful! If you’re not, congratulations anyway because being in love is the best thing in the world,” former “Bachelorette” Ali Fedotowsky-Manno wrote.

Harrison and Zima also received some red heart emoji from Carly Waddell, Colton Underwood, and JoJo Fletcher.

Harrison Last Posted on Instagram in Support of Colton Underwood After the Former ‘Bachelor’ Came out as Gay

Harrison has not been active on social media since his February 13, 2021, announcement that he’d be stepping aside for a bit following controversial remarks that he made in an interview with Rachel Lindsay earlier in the month.

At the time, Harrison didn’t say that he’d be taking time off from Instagram, but he didn’t return to the platform until April 14, 2021, when he posted a photo of himself with former “Bachelor” star Colton Underwood. Earlier that day, Underwood came out as gay during an interview with Robin Roberts on “Good Morning America.”

“Very proud of you today @coltonunderwood Happy to see you stand up and openly live your truth. You have my love and support my friend,” Harrison captioned the pic.

Although Harrison’s fate within the “Bachelor” franchise is still unclear, it seems as though he is back to posting on social media, perhaps semi-regularly. He certainly got people going with his almost-but-not-quite wedding photo, that’s for sure!

Fans didn’t skip a beat however, with many commenting things like, “let’s get your job back.” Harrison has not responded to any of those comments, and hasn’t commented further on whether or not he will be back to host the next show in the franchise’s line-up, “Bachelor in Paradise,” which is set to film in a few more weeks.

For the time being, he has not been involved in filming “The Bachelorette” which recently wrapped. The show will return to television on Monday, June 7, 2021.

