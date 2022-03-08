Some Fans Are Convinced That Clayton Echard Isn’t Single After All

The finale of Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor” is just one week away, and fans of the show didn’t get to read any finale spoilers until March 8, 2022, when Reality Steve posted a blog about what happens in Iceland.

Warning: Spoilers for “The Bachelor” ahead.

While fans have been putting forth their best guesses as to who Clayton ends up proposing to on the finale, no one really saw the ending coming. According to Reality Steve, Clayton does end up getting down on one knee and proposing to Susie Evans, but for the first time in franchise history, the marriage offer is turned down. That’s right, Susie says no.

And while Reality Steve feels very confident that Clayton left Iceland a single, unengaged guy, the internet isn’t so convinced that he’s not dating anyone — or that he hasn’t been dating anyone after filming. Now, that person may or may not be someone from the show, but fans seem convinced that there is one part of Reality Steve’s spoilers that are completely wrong.

Reality Steve Believes That Clayton Left Iceland Alone & Is Still Single

In his blog posted on February 22, 2022, Steve shared a few things that he had heard about Clayton’s finale. The main thing is that Clayton and Rachel are not together, despite what fans may have read elsewhere on the internet.

In addition to this, Reality Steve confidently reported that Clayton had not had any “happy couple visits” after filming wrapped. Also called a “Safe House Visit,” this is when production arranges a quiet, private place for the lead and his or her final pick to spend time together, keeping them off camera and out of the public eye so that the show doesn’t get spoiled before the finale airs.

“With no finality in Iceland, and with a non-traditional ending, that doesn’t mean that Rachel might not be in the picture come ATFR. Or Susie. Or Gabby. All I was told was alluding to that he didn’t pick Rachel in Iceland. Or leave with her in Iceland. Or anything like that,” Reality Steve wrote.

On March 8, 2022, Steve doubled down on this, and revealed that he has every reason to believe that Clayton is single.

“I’ve been told since two weeks ago that Susie rejected Clayton’s proposal and that he left Iceland single. And was also told over the course of the last 3 months since filming ended that he was single. I just didn’t know what happened at the end until 2 weekends ago. So if he’s been seeing anyone post show, that is news to me. I’ll stick by my sources on this one. I do not believe he’s had any Happy Couple weekends since the show ended because he’s been single,” Steve wrote.

Internet Sleuths Believe That Clayton Has Been Having Safe House Visits With Someone After Filming Ended

Despite Reality Steve’s confidence about Clayton’s personal life, the internet has been hard at work trying to figure things out — paying very close attention to social media, and trying to pair Clayton’s Instagram photos with dates, places, people — and more.

A Reddit user started a thread claiming to know where a couple of Clayton’s recent Instagram photos were taken. The consensus? He was staying at an Airbnb in Sherman Oaks at some point — and he shared at least two photos from that location. The giveaway? The fireplace.

Several people in the thread noted that someone they say is a “Bachelor” segment producer actually booked a few locations over the past several weeks, which has convinced fans that Clayton has been having visits with someone — whether it’s someone from the show or not remains to be seen.

Back in January 2022, Clayton posted a photo that he claimed was taken by self timer. However, fans were convinced that he was staying in a safe house and that the woman he was with took the picture.

More definitive answers about Clayton’s current relationship status are expected on the “After the Final Rose” special which is set to air on March 15, 2022.

