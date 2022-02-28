‘Bachelor’ Fans Have Mixed Reactions After Colton Underwood’s Engagement News

Colton Underwood is engaged. The former “Bachelor” star and his boyfriend, Jordan C. Brown, made things officially official on Monday, February 28, 2022, each sharing posts to their respective Instagram accounts.

“The only time in my life I’m ok with wasting a bottle of champagne. I love you babe,” Brown captioned a photo of Underwood popping a champagne bottle while he looked on holding two wine glasses.

“Life is going to be fun with you,” Underwood captioned his own post, which appeared to be part of a professional photoshoot — perhaps for their engagement. Underwood even tagged the DeLaura’s in the pic — a husband and wife team that works together to caption weddings and other events in Big Sur.

After his time on “The Bachelor,” Underwood dated Cassie Randolph, whom he met on the show. The pair dated for a couple of years, but, three months after they called it quits, things went sour, and Randolph was forced to file for a restraining order, according to Us Weekly.

In April 2021, Underwood came out as gay. “I’ve ran from myself for a long time, I’ve hated myself for a long time. I’m gay. I came to terms with that earlier this year, and the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know,” he told Robin Roberts on “Good Morning America.”

“I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life. That means the world to me,” he added.

Underwood & Brown Began Dating in 2021

Underwood and Brown started dating quietly in 2021, and didn’t go public with their relationship right away. In fact, the two were dating while Underwood was promoting his Netflix special “Coming Out Colton.”

“I’m happy, I’m in love and I’m in a good position,” Underwood told Us Weekly in November 2021. “Everything as far as that goes has been pretty smooth. What was so cool too was, like, after the show was over, I didn’t know what was really next. I knew that I was still coming out and I still am. So there’s still things to work through right now,” he added.

At the time of this writing, Underwood and Brown hadn’t shared details about their engagement, how it happened or when. Underwood is set to star on the upcoming reality television series “Beyond the Edge” which is set to premiere on March 16, 2022, on CBS.

‘Bachelor’ Fans Had Mixed Reactions to Underwood’s Engagement

Fans of “The Bachelor” franchise didn’t waste anytime sharing their opinions on Underwood’s engagement. While many left congratulatory messages on Underwood’s Instagram post, others took to Reddit to slam the former reality star.

“You’ve come a long way since our chats at the bar. I’m so happy for your happiness,” wrote “Bachelor in Paradise” bartender Wells Adams.

“You look sooooo happy. I’m glad you found your happy place,” a fan added.

“Yay so happy for you guys,” another comment read.

Meanwhile actors Lucy Hale and Jodie Sweetin left several red heart emoji in the comments section. The feedback on Reddit, however, was far less positive.

“I’m honestly concerned for his partner. Less than a year is very, very quick and to an abuser?” one person questioned.

“Well Jordan, just remember if he ever gets abusive that there are resources out there to help you, and you don’t have to stay and put up with it. I hope for his sake that Colton won’t repeat his past but I have zero faith in abusers so,” another Redditor wrote.

“Good luck with that bro. This is beyond too soon…. But whatever, not my life. He’s cancelled to me anyway. Edit to add: he doesn’t get a free pass for his stalking and gross behavior in his past relationships,” a third comment read.

