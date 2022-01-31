‘The Bachelor’ 2022 Spoilers for Episode 4

Clayton Echard’s journey on “The Bachelor” continues after last week’s history-making episode. In a franchise first, he rescinded a rose and sent Cassidy Timbrooks packing. The 28-year-old also sent home Ency Abedin, Kate Gallivan and Tessa Tookes.

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 26 OF “THE BACHELOR.”

The drama from “shrimp-gate” continues to unfold this week as the Missouri-native has to decide which of his remaining contestants will move forward. They are:

Eliza Isichei, 25, a marketing manager from Berlin, Germany

Elizabeth Corrigan, 32, a real estate advisor from Highlands Ranch, Colorado

Gabby Windey, 30, an ICU nurse from Denver, Colorado

Genevieve Parisi, 26, a bartender from Los Angeles, California

Hunter Haag, 28, a human resources specialist from Charlotte, North Carolina

Jill Chin, 26, an architectural historian from Scituate, Rhode Island

Kira Mengistu, 32, a physician from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lyndsey Windham, 28, an industrial sales representative from Houston, Texas

Mara Agreat, 32, an entrepreneur from Collingswood, New Jersey

Marlena Wesh, 30, a former olympian from Virginia Beach, Virginia

Melina Nasab, 27, a personal trainer from West Hollywood, California

Rachel Recchia, 25, a flight instructor from Clermont, Florida

Sarah Hamrick, 23, a wealth management advisor from New York City, New York

Serene Russell, 26, an elementary school teacher from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Shanae Ankney, 29, a recruiter from Sycamore, Ohio

Sierra Jackson, 26, a recruiting coordinator from Dallas, Texas

Susie Evans, 28, a wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia

Teddi Wright, 24, a surgical unit nurse from Highland, California

The drama between Shanae Ankney and Elizabeth Corrigan carries over into episode 4 of “The Bachelor.”

As ABC wrote, “Shrimp-gate boils over into another week! Clayton takes it upon himself to pull Shanae and Elizabeth aside in an attempt to settle their dispute, but when the two become heated, frustration mounts and he cancels the cocktail party. Will the two bitter rivals survive the rose ceremony, or will both be sent packing?”

Echard decides to send Corrigan packing, along with Kira Mengistu and Melina Nasab, reported Reality Steve.

‘The Bachelor’ Is Hitting the Road

Echard is following in the footsteps of Michelle Young, whose season of “The Bachelorette” was the first one in the pandemic era to include travel.

“Then, for the first time in two years, ‘The Bachelor’ jet sets around the globe on the journey to find love!” according to ABC. “At their first destination – Houston, Texas, Clayton gets a surprise visit from his best friend before his one-on-one date.”

Rachel Recchia Goes on a ‘Texas-Style’ 1-on-1 Date

Echard takes Rachel Recchia on a one-on-one date in Houston, Texas. According to the episode’s description, “It’s time for a downhome Texas-style family barbecue followed by a surprise musical performance from country band Restless Road.”

Reality Steve reported that Recchia receives a rose.

Drama Unfolds During the Group Date ‘Bachelor Bowl’

As the adage goes, everything is bigger in Texas. But does that hold true for drama? The women hit the football field for this week’s group date: the Bachelor Bowl.

Jonathan Greenard and Kamu Grugier-Hill of the Houston Texans will coach the date’s participants. Providing “sidesplitting” commentary is host Jesse Palmer and sports anchor Hannah Storm.

“One woman overhears the others plotting to get her sent home, so stakes are especially high when the ladies are split into two teams for the Bachelor Bowl football classic on their group date,” according to the episode description. As a promo reveals, it’s Sierra Jackson and Gabby Windey discussing how to best oust Shanae Ankney.

“The intensity on the field is no joke as the winners will go to the after-party with Clayton while the losers go home,” ABC adds. But one woman on the losing team, Ankney, crashes the date anyway and breaks the winners’ trophy, reported Reality Steve. As the episode description teases, it is “the most explosive confrontation of the season!”

Echard Sends Home 3 Women

Clayton must’ve cleaned up on those carnival games. Look at the giant bears he won her! The basketball shot on the undersized rim? Water gun into the clowns mouth? Softball toss into the jug? I gotta know! pic.twitter.com/8TXrutOd28 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 14, 2021

Based on the episode description, it seems Houston’s dates will bleed into next week.

As Reality Steve reported, Echard has a second one-on-one date with Serene Russell at the Galveston Pleasure Pier. He shared photos of the date in October 2021, tweeting, “Clayton must’ve cleaned up on those carnival games. Look at the giant bears he won her! The basketball shot on the undersized rim? Water gun into the clowns mouth? Softball toss into the jug? I gotta know!”

Russell receives the rose. However, the fourth rose ceremony will see Jill Chin, Sierra Jackson and Lyndsey Windham eliminated per Reality Steve’s blog.

“The Bachelor” airs on ABC every Monday at 8 p.m. Eastern and 7 p.m. Central times.

