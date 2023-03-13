‘The Bachelor’ 2023 Spoilers for Episode 8

It is time to meet the families when Zach Shallcross embarks on four Hometown Dates on “The Bachelor.”

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 27 OF “THE BACHELOR.”

In the last episode, the 26-year-old went on his final one-on-one dates and group date ahead of the milestone week. With his seven remaining women, Shallcross traveled to Budapest, Hungary. He ended up saying goodbye to Brooklyn Willie and Greer Blitzer ahead of the rose ceremony. In the end, Katherine Izzo did not receive a rose and was sent packing.

Now, Shallcross will face questioning families. As ABC teased in a press release, he “sets off on a cross-country adventure to meet the families of his four remaining women in their hometowns, where confessions of love are right around the corner.”

The four women taking Shallcross home are:

Ariel Frenkel, 28, a marketing executive from New York City, New York

Charity Lawson, 26, a child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia

Gabriella “Gabi” Elnicki, 25, an account executive from Pittsford, Vermont

Kaitlyn “Kaity” Biggar, 27, an ER nurse from Austin, Texas.

“I really hope all the family’s understand I’m just looking for the love of my life,” he nervously admitted in the episode preview.

Will the families welcome him with open arms? Will he ask for permission to marry any of the remaining women? Who will make it through to Overnight Dates? Here is what you need to know:

Gabi Elnicki Is Scared to Tell Zach Shallcross ‘That I Love Him’

Shallcross traveled to Vermont to meet Gabi Elnicki’s family, according to Reality Steve. The blogger revealed it was the first of the four dates filmed, taking place on October 31, 2022.

Elnicki confessed in this week’s preview that she was ready to take their relationship to the next level. As she said in the clip, “I felt ready to tell Zach that I love him but I’m scared.”

While Bachelor Nation has not released much about their date and her family’s reception of Shallcross, photos from their date reveal the duo went maple syrup tasting.

Zach Shallcross Faces ‘Hard-Hitting Questions’ From Ariel Frenkel’s Brother

Shallcross traveled to New York City for his Hometown Date with Ariel Frenkel, Reality Steve reported. According to the blogger, this was the second date the Bachelor filmed on November 2, 2022.

At the time, Reality Steve shared photos from the day portion of the duo’s date on Twitter. “Earlier today they were in Washington Square Park,” he tweeted. “Here they are headed into Sarge’s Deli & Diner in Murray Hill.”

Photos released ahead of the episode show Shallcross and Frenkel enjoying some pizza.

When it comes time to meet the family, Shallcross will face Frenkel’s questioning brother, according to this week’s trailer. “My brother is so protective of me,” she said in a confessional. “There’s a lot of hard-hitting questions I was personally asked, so I can’t imagine things from Zach’s side.”

Trying to determine how well he knows Frenkel, her brother asks Shallcross to list her middle name and birthday.

Zach Shallcross Will Meet Charity Lawson’s ‘Overprotective’ Brother

Shallcross headed south for the third Hometown Date he filmed. Reality Steve reported that he met Charity Lawson’s family in Columbus, Georgia on November 4, 2022.

This week’s preview shows Shallcross eating alongside Lawson’s family and friends. The meeting must go well, with her brother saying in a video on Instagram, “Zach seems like a stand-up guy, but as a brother, I’m overprotective of my sister because she deserves the best.”

When he asks Lawson about Shallcross, she calls him “confident in who he is as a person” and “incredibly emotionally intelligent,” according to the clip.

After an emotional exchange, Lawson explains in a confessional, “My brother is my best friend and he’s been my rock through heartbreaks. And he asked me like difficult questions. I don’t want to get heartbroken again.”

The couple must also face Lawson’s dad. As he asked her in this week’s preview, “Has Zach talked about being in love with you?”

In a photo released ahead of the episode, the pair are seen dancing to live music during their one-on-one time.

Kaity Biggar Worries Zach Shallcross Will Leave Her Like Her Exes

In his final Hometown Date, Shallcross visited Kaity Biggar in Austin, Texas, according to Reality Steve. The blogger shared a video from their November 6, 2022 date on Twitter.

“Zach on a hometown date today with Kaitlyn Biggar in Austin, TX,” Reality Steve tweeted. “This was filmed in the South Congress area. I love production with their snotty ‘You can’t take videos’ comment. Really? In a public place right on the street? Uhhh, yes you can.”

Shallcross will later face Biggar’s family, including her questioning mother. In a clip on Instagram, the ER nurse explained “their opinion means the world to me.”

And Biggar’s mother is worried about protecting her daughter’s heart.

“Seeing you two in there today, I could see in her eyes that she was very smitten with you,” Biggar’s mom told Shallcross in the Instagram video. “So, it was really concerning because previous relationship wasn’t, you know, maybe the best experience. And I guess I just wanted to see where you are.”

She further asks in the clip, “Are we saying possibly that you might be falling in love with Kaity?”

While he does not provide a straight-forward answer, he concedes in the Instagram video that he “can absolutely see myself falling in love with her.”

But, Biggar is still worried thanks to her past heartbreaks.

“There is that possibility I have Zach come into my life, I’m head over heels in love with him, and then he leaves,” she emotionally explained in a confessional. “I don’t know if I can deal with another man walking out of my life.”

Zach Shallcross Eliminates One Woman Ahead of Overnight Dates

Having to say goodbye to one woman ahead of Overnight Dates, Shallcross turns to Sean Lowe for advice. He says in a clip on Instagram, “He really knows the feelings that I’m feeling.”

When he turns to the former Bachelor, he admits in the clip that he can see a future with all four of his remaining women.

“I started feeling the pressure right around this time, when there was four women left,” Lowe said in the Instagram video, before referencing his eventual wife. “My mind kept drifting back to, ‘Man, I have so much fun with Catherine.’ Then it was kind of like this aha moment.”

Shallcross says goodbye to Lawson, Reality Steve reported. Bachelor Whatever shared a since-deleted video of the “Women Tell All” special in their Instagram Story, which seemingly confirms her elimination. In a clip on Instagram, Shallcross tells the eliminated woman, “You deserve all the love and I couldn’t give it to you.”

The final three women will head to Krabi, Thailand, reported Reality Steve. Shallcross is subverting expectations, declaring in this week’s preview that he does not plan to have sex during the Overnight Dates.

A New Bachelorette Is Expected to Be Announced at the “Women Tell All’

Lawson may not have won Shallcross’ heart, but she may get another shot at love. Reality Steve reported that the 26-year-old will be named the next lead of “The Bachelorette,” most likely to be announced at the “Women Tell All Special” on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

She is not the only one returning. “All of your favorite women are back and they’re ready to tell it all,” host Jesse Palmer teased in a promo. “Then, in two weeks, buckle up. It’s going to be a bumpy ride.”

